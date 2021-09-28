EUR/USD Forecast: Three reasons to fall below support after dead-cat bounce

- EUR/USD has been struggling amid a global energy crisis and rising US yields.
- The US debt-ceiling is issue could erupt and boost the safe-haven dollar.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing that bears are in control and 1.1660 at risk.
Evergrande out, energy issues in – markets have been shifting their attention from one crisis to another, quickly moving on from slow-moving German politics. A government would take months to form in Europe's largest economy but shortages of gas are a burning issue.
The most recent fall in EUR/USD can be attributed to soaring US Treasury yields, which make the dollar more attractive. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify later on Tuesday and explain the bank's signal on an imminent tapering of its bond-buying scheme. Powell's hawkish move is measured and priced into markets, leaving the scene for other market movers.
Here are three reasons to expect EUR/USD to fall:
1) Energy crisis
It began with Spanish consumers complaining about record-high electricity costs and has now spread to the entire world. Shortages of natural gas in Europe – suspected by some as a power move from Russia's Gazprom – may derail the old continent's recovery from the pandemic. That undermines the euro.
China is also grappling with electricity shortfalls, partially related to strained coal supply. Reports about power outages in the world's second-largest economy may derail global growth and push the safe-haven dollar higher.
2) Debt ceiling
The greenback may be sought after also in response to Made in America crisis. Senate Republicans have blocked legislation that would allow the US government to continue functioning. Investors have seen that movie before – politicians grandstand and eventually get their act together at the last moment.
However, the GOP could go further this time, buoyed by the right-wing media and by Democrats' substantial spending plans. President Joe Biden wants to push through a $3.5 trillion spending bill amid rising prices and Republicans could claim they are preventing irrational expenditure.
As mentioned, this threat is, for now, shrugged off by markets. Consumers also seem unaware, with the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence gauge set to show a modest increase.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Unhappy but still spending
However, the mood could turn swiftly and boost the greenback.
3) Bearish technicals
Euro/dollar has already slipped below 1.1680, changing hands at the lowest since mid-August. Critical support awaits at last month's low, which comes out at 1.1660
Momentum on the four-hour chart remains to the downside and the currency pair trades below the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages. Moreover, recent attempts to recover were thwarted and resulted in lower highs.
All in all, bears are in control.
Below 1.1660, the next level to watch is 1.1610 and then 1.15.
Looking up, resistance awaits at 1.1725, followed by 1.1760 and 1.1790 – all levels that capped EUR/USD attempts to recover.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
