EUR/USD Forecast: Three reasons for the weak response to the Fed's huge cut, and how it can change

- EUR/USD has been struggling to recover after the Federal Reserve slashed rates to 0% amid the coronavirus outbreak.
- G7, EU ministers hold talks today to coordinate further responses to the crisis.
- Monday's four-hour chart is paining a mixed picture.
The Federal Reserve has decimated interest rates and announced $700 billion of new bond-buying – reminiscent of 2008 amid the growing coronavirus crisis. Nevertheless, EUR/USD's recovery has been limited, within well-known ranges.
Why is EUR/USD stuck? Here are three reasons:
1) Panic move
In normal times, when the Fed cuts rates, the dollar weakens – but these are extraordinary times. The world's most powerful central bank was forced to announce the second unscheduled and substantial reduction of borrowing costs as signs of distress began showing up. The stock market sell-off was accompanied by a rush out of everything – including safe-haven gold and even Bitcoin – and a flocking into the dollar. The Fed had already injected liquidity on Thursday and on Friday, after its previous rate cut.
Apart from the rate cut and the new bond-buying scheme – including mortgage-based securities like in the financial crisis – the Fed also announced dollar swaps with five other central banks, to ease the pressure off the dollar.
The move, just before markets open and three days before its regular meeting has only provided cushioning, but no relief. The demand for the dollar is set to continue.
More: Fed Cut Quick Analysis: Panic move exposes the financial system's vulnerability, USD buying opportunity?
2) Europe is suffering
Over the weekend, Spain announced a state of emergency, limiting movement and shutting down non-essential economic activity. The eurozone's fourth-largest economy reported a doubling of the death toll from coronavirus, to 288 as of Sunday.
France imposed severe restrictions, closing Paris' famous cafés and closing schools. Italy, which is the hardest-hit country, confirmed a total death toll of over 1,800 as the strict lockdown continues. Germany is closing borders with neighboring countries.
Moreover, the economic damage continues spreading, with Michelin halting production in several factories, Fiat-Chrysler shutting down several plants across the continent and several airlines grounding flights and preparing to lay off staff.
These are only some of the developments and announcements and more will likely follow. The news from Europe weighs on the euro.
3) Big plan awaited
When German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she is ready to drop its deficit limits on Friday, markets mostly ignored it. The continent's largest economy has vast room to spend and investors are lining up to pay Berlin money for the right to buy German debt.
However, markets are skeptical as Merkel and her colleagues have been leading the eurozone's austerity policies for a decade, including ignoring pleas from the European Central Bank. The ECB ramped up its bond-buying scheme and provided cheap lending.
Everything is ready for a large spending spree but after so many years, traders will probably believe it only when they see it.
Later in the day, EU finance ministers will hold a special teleconference to discuss the situation, including borders closures but also the fiscal response. That is the euro's chance to surge – or collapse if it results in another "euro-fudge."
Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations led by the US is also eyed, but President Donald Trump was reportedly reluctant to hold it while Merkel is pessimistic about this online conference.
Overall, coronavirus-related updates, from health, policies to curb the spread – which have a detrimental economic impact – and fiscal stimulus headlines are all eyed.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is trading above the 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart, yet momentum is to the downside and it is below the 50 SMA, a mixed picture.
Support awaits at 1.11, which provided support in early March, followed by 1.1050, which is a robust line after holding the euro up in recent days. Next, 1.0950 and 1.0875 are eyed.
Resistance is at 1.1225, the daily high, followed by the 200 SMA at 1.1250. Next, we find 1.1325, and 1.1360, stepping stones on the way down. 1.1410 and 1.1495 are next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
