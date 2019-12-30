EUR/USD Forecast: Three reasons for the surge above 1.12, and why a correction may be close

EUR/USD has been extending its gains amid global optimism.

Thin pre-holiday trading may result in significant volatility.

Monday's four-hour chart is reflecting overbought conditions.

Finally, some action – a frustrating year in EUR/USD trading is ending on a high note – both in volatility and in price. The world's most popular currency pair has topped 1.12, hitting the highest levels since early August.

Here are three reasons for the rise:

1) Portfolio adjustment

The primary driver – as in most of 2019 – has been the US dollar. This time, due to its weakness. The greenback has been giving ground and reversing some of its moves earlier in the year. Money managers are adjusting their portfolios. Substantial gains for the dollar and for American stocks are seeing their reversal.

2) Optimism about global growth

While many doubt the US-Sino trade deal announced on December 13, markets continue enjoying a sense of relief – weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Investors are awaiting the world's largest economies' signing ceremony in early January.

Moreover, green shoots from China and also from Germany are also sending flows away from the comfort of the US and to emerging markets.

3) US political uncertainty

2020 is just around the corner and with it, the US presidential elections and a long campaign. Before Americans vote in the nationwide poll, the Democratic Party begins its primaries and caucuses in February. Fears that a firebrand such as Elisabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders would face President Donald Trump is also taking its toll on the greenback.

American politics are high on the agenda for the upcoming year and markets are already moving.

Trading conditions are thin between Christmas and New Year's Eve, and this may result in further action from markets. Small orders may trigger substantial action.

The economic calendar is light. US Goods Trade Balance for November, Pending Home Sales for the same month, and the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index for the current month are all second-tier figures, but may still trigger significant action.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is well above 70 – indicating overbought conditions – and may lead to a downward correction.

On the other hand, momentum remains robust and EUR/USD is holding above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages – bullish signs.

Resistance awaits at the recent highs of 1.1210 recorded earlier in the day. It is followed by 1.1230, which held it down back in August, and then by 1.1250, also dating back to the summer. Next, we find 1.1330.

Support is at the previous December high of 1.1190. The mid-month peak of 1.1175 follows. It also held the pair down in November. Next, we find 1.1145, which capped EUR/USD several times in December, and then by 1.1130 and 1.1110.