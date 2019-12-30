EUR/USD Forecast: Three reasons for the surge above 1.12, and why a correction may be close

- EUR/USD has been extending its gains amid global optimism.
- Thin pre-holiday trading may result in significant volatility.
- Monday's four-hour chart is reflecting overbought conditions.
Finally, some action – a frustrating year in EUR/USD trading is ending on a high note – both in volatility and in price. The world's most popular currency pair has topped 1.12, hitting the highest levels since early August.
Here are three reasons for the rise:
1) Portfolio adjustment
The primary driver – as in most of 2019 – has been the US dollar. This time, due to its weakness. The greenback has been giving ground and reversing some of its moves earlier in the year. Money managers are adjusting their portfolios. Substantial gains for the dollar and for American stocks are seeing their reversal.
2) Optimism about global growth
While many doubt the US-Sino trade deal announced on December 13, markets continue enjoying a sense of relief – weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Investors are awaiting the world's largest economies' signing ceremony in early January.
Moreover, green shoots from China and also from Germany are also sending flows away from the comfort of the US and to emerging markets.
3) US political uncertainty
2020 is just around the corner and with it, the US presidential elections and a long campaign. Before Americans vote in the nationwide poll, the Democratic Party begins its primaries and caucuses in February. Fears that a firebrand such as Elisabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders would face President Donald Trump is also taking its toll on the greenback.
American politics are high on the agenda for the upcoming year and markets are already moving.
Trading conditions are thin between Christmas and New Year's Eve, and this may result in further action from markets. Small orders may trigger substantial action.
The economic calendar is light. US Goods Trade Balance for November, Pending Home Sales for the same month, and the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index for the current month are all second-tier figures, but may still trigger significant action.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is well above 70 – indicating overbought conditions – and may lead to a downward correction.
On the other hand, momentum remains robust and EUR/USD is holding above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages – bullish signs.
Resistance awaits at the recent highs of 1.1210 recorded earlier in the day. It is followed by 1.1230, which held it down back in August, and then by 1.1250, also dating back to the summer. Next, we find 1.1330.
Support is at the previous December high of 1.1190. The mid-month peak of 1.1175 follows. It also held the pair down in November. Next, we find 1.1145, which capped EUR/USD several times in December, and then by 1.1130 and 1.1110.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges to December highs above 1.1200
The American dollar resumed its decline in the US session, despite generally encouraging local data. Wall Street trading heavily in thin market conditions.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit worries and tops 1.31
GBP/USD is trading above 1.31, extending its recovery as fears about Brexit are receding. The EU casts doubts that a trade deal can be reached with the UK. The greenback remains on the back foot.
What to Worry About Today: the Year Ahead
Right off the bat, we need to point out that both currencies and equities are counting on the US-China trade deal to be a Real Thing. Having observed Trump’s erratic behavior for several years now, we say confidence in this outcome is at odds with any sensible reality-check.
Gold retreats from two-month highs, continues to trade above $1510
The XAU/USD pair gained more than $30 last week supported by the broad-based USD weakness and closed at $1511.
USD/JPY: Greenback dropping against yen, trading sub-109.00 handle
USD/JPY is tumbling from the December highs while trading below the 200-period weekly simple moving average. The level to beat for bears is the 108.75 support.