EUR/USD Forecast: Three reasons for the 80-pip bounce, levels to watch

Germany's Merkel supports "huge" response to the coronavirus crisis.

The Bank of Japan removed its QE limits.

The Federal Reserve is reportedly mulling further municipal bond-buying.

Deep depression due to millions of US jobless claims? Devasting Purchasing Managers' Indexes – that sent EUR/USD to the lowest in a month – have been forgotten and the currency pair is up some 80 pips from the lows.

Here are three reasons for the recovery:

1) German backing

Chancellor Angela Merkel has reportedly told EU leaders that the response to coronavirus must be "huge," Her comments, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron desire for grants rather than loans, raises expectations for a massive European response. The leaders' summit was at risk of exposing disunity and weighing ont the euro, and the picture has changed. The danger is grave. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, has said that the crisis may wipe out between 5% to 15% of the EU's economic output.

See Eurozone: Yes, the future of the union is at risk, three scenarios for EUR/USD, including parity

2) BOJ bazooka

The Bank of Japan is no stranger to gargantuan bond-buying, but its intention to remove any limits to bond-buying, according to Nikkei, has added to the positive sentiment and weighs on the safe-haven dollar.

3) Fearless Fed

The Federal Reserve has already ventured into buying junk bonds – or "fallen angels" – and is now considering buying state and local debt. The Wall Street Journal says it will likely expand and deepen its programs. States are struggling with rising costs of dealing with the crisis and falling revenues due to the economic fallout.

That also boosts stocks, weighing on the greenback.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Momentum on the four-hour chart is on the verge of turning positive, yet the currency pair continues trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. Bears are still in the lead but losing some ground.

Resistance awaits at 1.0845, the daily high. The round 1.09 level held EUR/USD down earlier this year and it is followed by 1.0930 and 1.0995.

Support is at 1.0810, last week's low, followed by the recent monthly trough of 1.0755. The 2020 low of 1.0640 is next.