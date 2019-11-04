EUR/USD Forecast: Three reasons for extending its gains, at least until Lagarde

US Commerce Secretary Ross has expressed optimism on global trade.

Euro-zone manufacturing PMIs have come out above expectations.

Echoes from last week's Fed decision and mixed data remain USD-negative.

The days are getting shorter and colder in Europe, but the first week of November may see EUR/USD heat up and hit the highest since sunny August. The US Dollar remains on the back foot, and the common currency has room to rise.

Here are three reasons for possible extended gains

1) Ross is rosy on trade

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has been upbeat about the chances of signing a trade deal with China later this month. The world's largest economies have reportedly made progress in talks. While Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will not meet in Chile – the APEC Summit was canceled – they may find another location for a ceremony. The upbeat mood diminished demand for the safe-haven dollar.

Moreover, Ross has signaled that tariffs on European cars are not on the radar – a worry that has been hanging above the auto industry, especially in Germany. That is a positive for the euro.

2) Echoes from last week's US events

The Halloween week was hectic in the US but left the US Dollar battered. The Federal Reserve indicated that the bar for raising rates is higher for cutting them, depressing the US Dollar.

And despite the blockbuster Non-Farm Payrolls report, the downbeat ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index prevented the greenback from recovering.

Today's Factory Orders report for September is unlikely to improve the dollar's fate – a drop is on the cards.

3) Better euro-zone data

Markit's final Purchasing Managers' Indexes for the manufacturing sector beat expectations. While they remain below 50 – reflecting ongoing contraction – the final euro-zone manufacturing PMI came out at 45.9 points, above 45.7 expected. The upgrade for Germany, from 41.9 to 42.1 points, is a point of light.

The European Commission publishes updated forecasts later this week, but another significant assessment of the US economy is expected already today.

Lagarde takes the lead

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank since Friday, delivers her maiden speech in Berlin. The event honors Wolfgang Schäuble, Germany's former finance minister and one of the proponents of austerity policy. As Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Lagarde has been calling governments to do more. The same message has been conveyed over and over by her predecessor at the ECB, Mario Draghi.

The clash between both approaches may spark fireworks, with markets focusing trying to understand her intentions. If she leans heavily on fiscal policy, the euro may rise as investors will expect no additional monetary easing. However, if she pledges to do more, the common currency may struggle.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has been resuming its gains above the uptrend support line, enjoying positive momentum on the four-hour chart. It trades above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages, and the Relative Strength Index remains below 70 – outside overbought conditions.

All in all, the bulls are in control.

Resistance awaits at 1.1180, which was October's high point. It is followed by 1.1230, a stubborn cap in August. Next, the high point from that hot month awaits at 1.1250. 1.1345 and 1.1390 are next.

Support awaits at 1.1125, which provided support last week. Next, 1.1105 was a swing low beforehand. The double-bottom of 1.1070 is strong support. 1.10 is next.