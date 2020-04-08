EUR/USD Forecast: Three dark clouds are gathering, pointing to the downside

- Eurozone finance ministers failed to agree on a joint economic response to the crisis.
- France estimates the economy contracted by 6% in Q1 with more to come.
- The loss of momentum in US stocks is boosting the dollar.
Traders wake up to crystal clear skies in southern Europe – a result of lower pollution due to lockdowns. However, the economic front looks gloomy, especially for the Mediterranean countries. EUR/USD is under pressure due to developments in the old continent and also across the pond.
Here are three euro/dollar downers:
1) Eurogroup failure
After 16 hours of talks, eurozone finance ministers failed to reach an agreement on a common response to the coronavirus crisis. Germany and other countries oppose issuing common bonds, dubbed "coronabonds" while Italy is leading the camp supporting them. A compromise led by France failed to materialize.
There is a correlation between the levels of debt and support for bonds, as the chart below shows.
Source: Bloomberg
Reports suggest that all sides were close to a deal, but countries differ on the size of an aid package in addition to its nature. Talks are set to resume on Thursday.
2) Gloomy French and German forecasts
The Bank of France issued an early forecast for the first quarter, suggesting the economy contracted by 6%. It also suggested that every fortnight of lockdown costs the eurozone's second-largest economy 1.5% in annual Gross Domestic Product.
Most European countries are mulling extending the shut down of the economies to curb the crisis. The continent's largest countries remain optimistic in the battle against COVID-19, despite reporting rises in the daily death tolls on Tuesday. The weekend somewhat distorts figures, making Mondays especially optimistic and Tuesdays more gloomy.
See Coronavirus figures: Why traders should ignore Mondays and Tuesdays, focus on other stats
Five leading German institutes also issued gloomy projections – a contraction of nearly 10% in the "locomotive" of the eurozone. The news also weighs on the euro.
3) US stocks inability to close higher
US stocks kicked off Tuesday's trading on a high note but these gains vanished ahead of the close. The US dollar gained ground amid the safe-haven flows. The mood partially soured as New York state reported the deadliest day yet, and the overall number of mortalities is near 13,000.
The Federal Reserve releases its meeting minutes from the recent emergency meeting which included cutting interest rates to 0%, unleashing unlimited Quantitative Easing and launching various loan programs.
See FOMC Minutes Preview: How worried was the Fed on March 15?
Overall, these factors and fresh coronavirus headlines are set to rock euro/dollar.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The world's most popular currency pair is trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages – a bearish sign. Other indicators are less decisive, with momentum and the Relative Strength Index remaining flat.
Support awaits at 1.0840, which capped the pair earlier this week. It is followed by 1.0770, April's low. Next, 1.0640 is the 2020 low and provides further support.
Resistance is at 1.0930, which provided support in late March and where the 50 SMA hits the chart. It is followed by 1.0970, which capped EUR/USD in early April, and then by 1.1050, 1.1090, and 1.1150.
