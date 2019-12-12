EUR/USD Forecast: Three critical events to watch following the Fed-fuelled rally

EUR/USD has been on the rise after the dovish Fed decision.

Lagarde's first ECB decision will be closely followed

Trump's tariff decision is critical for broader markets.

The UK elections may move also impact the euro.

Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing to moderate overbought conditions.

"If at first, you don't succeed, try, try again" goes the adage which can be applied to Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve's dovish comments. The US dollar tumbled down with EUR/USD hitting a six-week high.

Dollar plunges on Powell

The world's most powerful central banker has doubled down on setting a higher bar for raising rates than for cutting them. To cut rates, the Fed would want to see a deterioration in its assessment for future economic developments. Yet for raising them, Powell said he would personally want to see past inflation persistently and significantly heating up.

The comment sparked a dollar sell-off which may extend into Thursday's trading. Earlier, the Washington based institution left interest rates unchanged as expected and signaled it would refrain from making changes in 2020.

Investors have little time to digest the decision as substantial events are lined up.

1) Lagarde's December debut

Less than 24 hours after the Fed's decision, the European Central Bank is also projected to maintain its policies. However, higher volatility is on the cards as this is the first decision led by Christine Lagarde, the new president of the Frankfurt-based institution.

In her previous job as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Lagarde called central banks to do more. However, amid criticism about her predecessor Mario Draghi's loose policies, she may opt to appease the hawks – or at least not anger them with new moves. Recent economic figures have shown signs of "green shoots" that may allow the Lagarde more time to learn.

However, markets expect her to preside over a policy review with unknown results. Despite the likely "live and learn" approach, Lagarde brings her own style and may slip market-moving comments.

See ECB Preview: How Lagarde's debut December decision may drive EUR/USD higher, three scenarios

2) Trump's critical tariff decision

For broader markets, the main concern is Sino-American relations. President Donald Trump convenes his top advisers and trade negotiators later on Thursday to decide on the next step regarding China.

The president has yet to announce if his administration moves forward with slapping new tariffs on the world's second-largest economy on December 15. So far, both Washington and Beijing have reported progress in talks, but investors are waiting for white smoke.

The best scenario would be the removal of previous rounds of levies and a broad agreement, but also refraining from new tariffs would be satisfactory. The safe-haven US dollar would drop in these scenarios.

However, Trump may feel emboldened by Powell's dovish stance and upbeat economic figures and move forward with new sanctions. That may send the greenback higher.

3) UK elections may move the euro

Significant Brexit-related developments have influenced the euro in addition to the pound, and the UK's general elections may be such a case. Opinion polls point to a victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives, an outcome investors would favor. That may push the common currency higher, but the move may be limited, as this scenario is mostly priced in.

On the other hand, if Britain finds itself with a hung parliament with a chance of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn becoming PM, the euro may follow the pound in sharp downside movements.

See UK Elections Preview: Five scenarios for the vote and potentially wild GBP/USD reactions

Overall, Thursday is set to be an eventful day for EUR/USD, with Wednesday's Fed-related action providing only a small taste.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Euro/dollar has surged above uptrend resistance and is benefitting from upside momentum on the four-hour chart – bullish developments. It also trades above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

However, the Relative Strength Index is flirting with 70 – indicating overbought conditions – and implying a potential downside correction before the next moves higher.

Resistance awaits at December's high of 1.1145. The next line is critical – the all-important double-top of 1.1180. Next, we find 1.1230, 1.1250, and 1.1285.

Support awaits at 1.1130, which provided support in late October. It is followed by the early December peak of 1.1115 and then by the round level of 1.11. Further down, 1.1080, 1.1040, and 1.0980 await EUR/USD.