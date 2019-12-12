EUR/USD Forecast: Three critical events to watch following the Fed-fuelled rally

- EUR/USD has been on the rise after the dovish Fed decision.
- Lagarde's first ECB decision will be closely followed
- Trump's tariff decision is critical for broader markets.
- The UK elections may move also impact the euro.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing to moderate overbought conditions.
"If at first, you don't succeed, try, try again" goes the adage which can be applied to Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve's dovish comments. The US dollar tumbled down with EUR/USD hitting a six-week high.
Dollar plunges on Powell
The world's most powerful central banker has doubled down on setting a higher bar for raising rates than for cutting them. To cut rates, the Fed would want to see a deterioration in its assessment for future economic developments. Yet for raising them, Powell said he would personally want to see past inflation persistently and significantly heating up.
The comment sparked a dollar sell-off which may extend into Thursday's trading. Earlier, the Washington based institution left interest rates unchanged as expected and signaled it would refrain from making changes in 2020.
Investors have little time to digest the decision as substantial events are lined up.
1) Lagarde's December debut
Less than 24 hours after the Fed's decision, the European Central Bank is also projected to maintain its policies. However, higher volatility is on the cards as this is the first decision led by Christine Lagarde, the new president of the Frankfurt-based institution.
In her previous job as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Lagarde called central banks to do more. However, amid criticism about her predecessor Mario Draghi's loose policies, she may opt to appease the hawks – or at least not anger them with new moves. Recent economic figures have shown signs of "green shoots" that may allow the Lagarde more time to learn.
However, markets expect her to preside over a policy review with unknown results. Despite the likely "live and learn" approach, Lagarde brings her own style and may slip market-moving comments.
See ECB Preview: How Lagarde's debut December decision may drive EUR/USD higher, three scenarios
2) Trump's critical tariff decision
For broader markets, the main concern is Sino-American relations. President Donald Trump convenes his top advisers and trade negotiators later on Thursday to decide on the next step regarding China.
The president has yet to announce if his administration moves forward with slapping new tariffs on the world's second-largest economy on December 15. So far, both Washington and Beijing have reported progress in talks, but investors are waiting for white smoke.
The best scenario would be the removal of previous rounds of levies and a broad agreement, but also refraining from new tariffs would be satisfactory. The safe-haven US dollar would drop in these scenarios.
However, Trump may feel emboldened by Powell's dovish stance and upbeat economic figures and move forward with new sanctions. That may send the greenback higher.
3) UK elections may move the euro
Significant Brexit-related developments have influenced the euro in addition to the pound, and the UK's general elections may be such a case. Opinion polls point to a victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives, an outcome investors would favor. That may push the common currency higher, but the move may be limited, as this scenario is mostly priced in.
On the other hand, if Britain finds itself with a hung parliament with a chance of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn becoming PM, the euro may follow the pound in sharp downside movements.
See UK Elections Preview: Five scenarios for the vote and potentially wild GBP/USD reactions
Overall, Thursday is set to be an eventful day for EUR/USD, with Wednesday's Fed-related action providing only a small taste.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar has surged above uptrend resistance and is benefitting from upside momentum on the four-hour chart – bullish developments. It also trades above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.
However, the Relative Strength Index is flirting with 70 – indicating overbought conditions – and implying a potential downside correction before the next moves higher.
Resistance awaits at December's high of 1.1145. The next line is critical – the all-important double-top of 1.1180. Next, we find 1.1230, 1.1250, and 1.1285.
Support awaits at 1.1130, which provided support in late October. It is followed by the early December peak of 1.1115 and then by the round level of 1.11. Further down, 1.1080, 1.1040, and 1.0980 await EUR/USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from post-Fed highs ahead of Lagarde's ECB debut
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the six-week highs that were fueled by dovish comments from the Fed's Powell. Lagarde makes her first ECB decision and Trump's tariff decision is eyed.
GBP/USD sits at nine-month highs on the UK election day
GBP/USD is holding onto gains above 1.32 as Brits go to the polls. PM Johnson's Conservatives are in the lead but the race is tight in many constituencies. The US dollar remains depressed after the Fed.
Forex Today: Powell punches dollar, Boris' judgment day, Trump's tariffs decision, Lagarde's ECB debut
The US dollar remains on the back foot after Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, clarified that his personal bar for raising rates is high. He first wants to see significant and persistent inflation before hiking.
Gold: Outlook neutral despite post-Fed rally
Gold's short-term outlook remains neutral with prices trapped in a sideways channel. The yellow metal jumped from $1,467 to $1,479 after Federal Reserve's President Powell sent the US dollar lower by mentioning high inflation as a prerequisite for rate hikes.
USD/JPY steadily climbs to session tops, around 108.65 region
USD/JPY continues to show some resilience below mid-108.00s. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and lends support. UK election, trade uncertainty might keep a lid on any strong gains.