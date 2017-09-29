EUR/USD Forecast: there's not just one answer

The American dollar is ending September with a higher note, up for the month against the common currency, after falling the previous seven. The EUR/USD pair is also down for a third consecutive week, after reaching 1.2092 its highest since January 2015, bottoming this one at 1.1716. A mixture of a confident Fed, despite sluggish inflation, and hopes that the US administration is accelerating to apply the tax reform, helped the greenback, although much of the pair's decline has to do with the disappointing outcome of the German election. Angela Merkel won a fourth mandate, but lost a good bunch of voters to the AfD, the far-right party that got 13% of the vote. With this result, it has become the third largest party in the German parliament, and the first time the far-right enters the parliament since WWII. Merkel is now to form a coalition with two minor parties, to rule the country. She is in the way to succeed, and will probably get a 60% majority by joining forces with the Greens and FDP, the so-called, "Jamaica coalition."

Populist right-wing parties have been a huge issue in Europe this year. Macron's victory over Marine Le Pen in France was a relief, but clearly, the region is quite vulnerable to this anti-global parties that arose these last few years, in the back of the Greek crisis. Is clear that fears that the EU has failed, dissipated after the country was saved, but the issues for the whole region hangs like the Damocles sword above the common currency. Whatever effort the ECB makes to control inflation and keep the region's economy on track, gets offset with the possibility of an excision.

Still, the US dollar has a long way ahead before getting on track. The tax reform is so far a promise, and worth remembering that the Obamacare reform bill has been put to slip. Data in the US continues to disappoint, despite policymakers confidence. Things are blurry, and will remain so, as the picture won't be clearer in a month, or two. Maybe in a couple of months, when the December central banks meetings will take place.

From a technical point of view, the long term picture indicates that the EUR/USD pair's decline is corrective, as in the weekly chart, it bottomed right at the 200 SMA, whilst technical indicators keep retreating from extreme overbought territory, but by no means close to supporting a bearish move ahead. In the daily chart, the pair has broken below the 20 SMA, but recovered from levels above a bullish 100 SMA, whilst technical indicators have recovered sharply from near oversold readings, heading north but within bearish territory, signaling that selling interest is limited.

The pair bottomed at 1.17216, the mentioned 200 SMA in the weekly chart and the immediate support, ahead of 1.1661, August monthly low. Below this last, the risk turns clearly towards the downside afterwards, with the doors open for a test of a major long term former resistance level, now support in the 1.1460 region. To turn bullish, the pair would need to regain the 1.1920 level, with scope then to test the critical 1.2000 figure. Beyond this last, 1.2101, January 2015 high is the next bullish target.

The FXStreet Forecast Poll offers a quite interesting picture for the EUR/USD pair. The number of bears decreased sharply in the 1 and 3 months views, leaving the pair mostly neutral-to-bullish for the last quarter of the year, but the overview chart shows that somehow, the upward potential lost momentum, as lower targets keep coming. On average, the pair is seen at 1.1828 down over 200 pips from where it was seen a month ago. In the three-month view, the from a leading 56% of bears, things change to a 50% of bulls, but with the pair anyway targeting 1.1880.

In the case of the GBP/USD, sentiment remains clearly bearish towards the Pound, seen falling in every time-frame under study. The number of bears is pretty much stable in the weekly, and the quarterly view, but in the monthly one, jumped to 75% from 40% in the previous week, with the pair now averaging then 1.3263, down from 1.3439 last week. In the longer run, however, the market lifted its target by 150 pips, although a large majority is looking for sub-1.3000 levels.

Dollar bulls gave up, when it comes to the USD/JPY, seen bearish in the weekly and monthly outlooks, but with the pair seen around 112.45. The Overview chart shows a clear negative sentiment towards the pair developing since April, but with hopes for a recovery coming in the longer run targeting in average 113.10, but with most participants seeing the price above 114.00.