EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1787

The US Federal Reserve maintain its monetary policy unchanged as expected.

US Gross Domestic Product is seen falling for a record 34.1% in the second quarter of the year.

EUR/USD retains its bullish bias close to the 1.1800 level, critical resistance at 1.1814.

Another relatively quiet session saw the greenback extend its bearish bias against most major rivals. The EUR/USD pair spent the day hovering around the 1.1750 level, waiting for the US Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. As widely anticipated, the central bank left the funds rate and the pandemic relief programs unchanged. The statement has suffered some minor changes. "Economic activity and employment have picked up somewhat in recent months, but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year." Also, policymakers added a key line, indicating that the economic recovery will "depend significantly" on the course of the virus.

Thursday will be quite a busy day, starting with German’s preliminary Q2 GDP, with the economy seen shrinking 9% in the three months to June after falling 2.2% in the previous quarter. The EU will publish the July Economic Sentiment Indicator, foreseen at 81 from 75.7 in the previous month. The star of the day, however, will be the preliminary estimate of the US Q2 Gross Domestic Product, expected at -34.1%, a record collapse, after falling 5% in the first quarter of the year.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair advanced to fresh yearly highs ahead of the announcement, later extending its gains to 1.1806, retaining its bullish bias as Asian markets kick-in, and despite retreating from the mentioned high. The 4-hour chart shows that a bullish 20 SMA continues to lead the way higher, providing dynamic support around 1.1730. The Momentum indicator has eased within positive levels, reflecting early ranging, while the RSI holds on to overbought readings, advancing modestly at around 71. September 2018 monthly high at 1.1815 is the immediate resistance level.

Support levels: 1.1730 1.1690 1.1650

Resistance levels: 1.1780 1.1815 1.1850