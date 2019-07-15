- EUR/USD keeps the bid tone in the 1.1270/80 band.
- The 21-day SMA at 1.1285 challenges bulls’ aspirations
- Trade, ECB easing, Fed’s rate cut seen ruling the sentiment.
EUR/USD is extending the up move for yet another session on Monday, although the 1.1280/85 band has emerged as a tough nut to crack for the time being. This area is coincident with the key 21-day SMA (1.1285).
Spot has gained ground almost exclusively on the back of USD-dynamics, namely rising speculations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve as early as at this month’s meeting. The size of such a rate cut, however, still remains unclear for market participants.
However, EUR faces issues in its own backyard and not only stemming from the unremitting slowdown in the region, but also from the increasing probability that the ECB could cut rates in the near term along with a potential restart of the ‘quantitative easing’ (QE) and a probably change in the bank’s forward guidance.
In the meantime, developments from the US-China trade front and their impact on the broad risk appetite trends are expected to drive the sentiment in the near/medium term. In this regard, the US earnings season kicking in this week is seen collaborating with the mood as well. Data wise today, the greenback will be looking at the publication of the NY Empire State index.
Technically speaking, the 1.1181/76 band appears underpinning EUR/USD and is expected to hold the downside in the near term. On the way up, spot ideally needs to surpass the critical 200-day SMA at 1.1323 in order to alleviate downside pressure and allow for a new visit of monthly lows in the 1.1415/20 band.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades a spike to 1.1285 on ECB rate cut calls
The upside attempts in the EUR/USD pair continue to get sold-off into ECB's rate cut expectations, leaving the rates in a narrow range while a pause in the recent US dollar declines further limits the gains.
GBP/USD under pressure amid Brexit worries, ahead of key UK data
The GBP/USD pair retreats from multi-day tops of 1.2581 to now trade near 1.2550, as weak UK data-led BOE rate cut bets and Brexit worries keep the pound under pressure. Focus on UK jobs and CPI data.
USD/JPY: Looks vulnerable near 107.85-80 horizontal support
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and has now retreated back below the 108.00 handle, towards the lower end of its daily trading range.
Forex Today: USD attempts a comeback, China growth slows, and Bitcoin recovers
The Chinese economy grew by 6.2% y/y in Q2, the weakest expansion in 27 years. Activity data showed a dramatic improvement, Antipodeans advanced further, Asian stocks traded mixed.
Gold in search of a firm direction, holds steady above $1410 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on the first trading day of a new week.