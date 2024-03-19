- EUR/USD flirted with three-week lows near 1.0830.
- The Dollar maintained its upside bias prior to the FOMC event.
- Extra gains look likely below the 200-day SMA.
The continued upward momentum in the Greenback exerted pressure on riskier assets, bolstering the US Dollar Index (DXY) and maintaining EUR/USD price action subdued well below the 1.0900 level on Tuesday.
In this context, spot reached the area of three-week lows within the range of 1.0835–1.0830, while the USD Index (DXY) briefly trespassed the key 104.00 barrier. The European currency, in the meantime, remained apathetic despite further improvement in the Economic Sentiment in Germany and the broader euro bloc for the month of March, as released by the ZEW institute.
The US Dollar's (USD) extra strength came in contrast with the bearish performance in US yields across various maturity periods and marginal moves in German 10-year bund yields.
Examining the broader macroeconomic landscape, both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) are anticipated to initiate their easing cycles, potentially commencing in June. However, the pace of subsequent interest rate cuts may differ, leading to potentially divergent strategies for the two central banks. Nevertheless, the ECB is not expected to significantly lag behind the Fed.
Based on the FedWatch Tool provided by CME Group, the likelihood of a rate cut in June has remained around 55%.
Overall, the relatively sluggish fundamentals of the euro area, combined with the resilient US economy, reinforce expectations of a stronger Dollar in the medium term, particularly as both the ECB and the Fed potentially implement their easing measures almost simultaneously. In such a scenario, EUR/USD could undergo a more notable correction, initially aiming for its YTD low around 1.0700 before potentially revisiting the lows observed in late October 2023 or early November in the 1.0500 vicinity.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
A sustained break below the key 200-day SMA at 1.0838 might ignite a deeper retracement to the 2024 low of 1.0694 (February 14). Down from here emerges the November 2023 low of 1.0516 (November 1) seconded by the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13, 2023), the 2023 bottom of 1.0448 (October 3), and the round level of 1.0400.
On the upside, EUR/USD is expected to meet its initial resistance at the March peak of 1.0981 (March 8) before the weekly high of 1.0998 (January 11), and the psychological barrier of 1.1000. Further gains from here could revisit the December 2023 top of 1.1139 (December 28).
The four-hour chart reveals that the downward trend has intensified. That said, the initial level of support is 1.0834, which is closely followed by the 200-SMA of 1.0830 and 1.0761. Conversely, the next upward obstacle appears to be 1.0906, followed by 1.0963 and 1.0998. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) dipped to negative territory, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) eased to around 38.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
