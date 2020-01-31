- EUR/USD seems to have met strong contention in the 1.10 region.
- Markets’ focus stays on data and the Wuhan coronavirus.
After bottoming out in the 1.0990 region earlier in the week, EUR/USD looks to have regained some appeal and is now trading back above the psychological 1.1000 barrier.
The better mood in the riskier assets found sustain after fears around the Wuhan coronavirus ebbed somewhat in past hours. In addition, a decent print from the Chinese manufacturing PMI during early trade and positive results from the US Q4 GDP on Thursday have been also collaborating with the risk-on sentiment.
In the very near-term, the euro should be closely watching Friday’s preliminary data from the inflation figures and GDP results in the broader Euroland, searching for further details on whether the slowdown in the bloc has left the worst behind.
Short-term technical outlook
Despite the offered stance remains firm around EUR/USD, the recent area of YTD lows near 1.0990 has emerged as a tough support. A breakdown of this area should expose further weakness to initially, the November’s low at 1.0981 ahead of the 1.0930 zone. On the flip side, occasional bullish attempts are seen facing an important hurdle in the 1.1068/84 band, where coincide the 100-day SMA and the 3-month uptrend. Further up comes the 55-day SMA and a breakout of this level is necessary in order to alleviate some downside pressure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
