EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1848
- US dollar jumps across the board as traders look toward the NFP.
- Euro unable to benefit from lower US yields.
- EUR/USD drops to test last week's lows, bias point to further losses.
The EUR/USD accelerated the decline on Wednesday on the back of a stronger US dollar across the board by the end of the month. The pair hit levels under 1.1850, the lowest intraday level in two months. Since the European session, the pair moved with a bearish bias and trimmed losses near the end of the session. The key driver was the rally of the US dollar. The DXY climbed to the highest level since April above 92.40, on end-of-month positioning.
Headline inflation in the Eurozone came in at 1.9%, below the European Central Bank target, but it is expected to rise back above. The number had no impact on the euro. In the US, the ADP employment report came in modestly above expectations. The greenback remained strong after the numbers. The key employment report will be on Friday with the Non-Farm Payroll. On Thursday, manufacturing data is due in the US and also the weekly jobless claims reports. In Europe, the final PMIs readings are due.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD tumbled to test last week's lows at 1.1845, and it managed to remain above. The rebound on course could continue, and will likely face resistance at 1.1880 and 1.1905 (20-SMA in 4-hour chart). Above 1.1905 the positive momentum of the dollar will fade. Technical indicators show mixed signs ahead. A break under 1.1845 should favor a steeper decline. Current buying interest appears to be limited, based on a rebound after a fifty-pip decline, not on a sustainable recovery. The bias continues to be on the downside.
Support levels: 1.1845 1.1795 1.1750
Resistance levels: 1.1875 1.1910 1.1945
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.19 as US ADP NFP beats with 692K
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, marginally lower after eurozone CPI met estimates with 1.9%. US ADP jobs figures have come in at 692K, beating estimates.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.38 on end-of-month flows
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 as the dollar benefits from end-of-month flows. Earlier, sterling benefited from hawkish BOE comments while the greenback edged higher on upbeat US ADP jobs data.
XAU/USD bulls target $1,775 as next recovery goal
Gold has been recovering amid end-of-quarter flows. The Confluence Detector shows that XAU/USD is eyeing $1,775 as the next target. How high can XAU/USD go?
SafeMoon prepares for 26% advance
SafeMoon price has climbed after a brutal sell-off that ended on June 22. The ascent has sliced through a critical resistance level but is struggling to breach the next barrier. Therefore, SAFEMOON is likely to pull back to the immediate support floor.
Tesla drops as rally stalls and gap forms
Tesla shares fall on Tuesday, down 1.1% to $68.76. The recent strong trend still in place but the move needs charging. TSLA stock has formed a gap at $657 to $667 from last Wednesday to Thursday.