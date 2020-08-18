EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1942
- Speculative interest keeps selling the greenback amid turmoil in the US.
- Upbeat US data boosted the risk-on sentiment in detriment of the local currency.
- EUR/USD is bullish and poised to extend its advance towards the 1.20 figure.
The EUR/USD pair has continued to advance on the back of dollar’s weakness, rallying ahead of Wall Street’s opening to fresh two-year highs above 1.1940. Speculative interest continues to sell the greenback, with the latest slump lacking a particular reason. In general, investors are dumping the US currency on concerns about economic growth and the absence of a new coronavirus stimulus package.
The Union hasn’t published relevant data, while the US has just released upbeat housing-related data. Building Permits in the country increased 18.8% in July, while Housing Starts were up by 22.6%. The figures, however, fell short of underpinning the American currency.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The pair is trading around daily highs, and bullish. The 4-hour chart shows that it has accelerated its advance beyond ascendant moving averages, with the 20 SMA currently at 1.1850. Technical indicators head firmly higher at fresh over one-week highs, and with the RSI already in overbought levels. Nevertheless, there are no signs of upward exhaustion, favoring a bullish continuation ahead towards 1.1995, a relevant weekly high from May 2018.
Support levels: 1.1910 1.1870 1.1830
Resistance levels: 1.1950 1.1995 1.2040
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
