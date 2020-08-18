EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1942

Speculative interest keeps selling the greenback amid turmoil in the US.

Upbeat US data boosted the risk-on sentiment in detriment of the local currency.

EUR/USD is bullish and poised to extend its advance towards the 1.20 figure.

The EUR/USD pair has continued to advance on the back of dollar’s weakness, rallying ahead of Wall Street’s opening to fresh two-year highs above 1.1940. Speculative interest continues to sell the greenback, with the latest slump lacking a particular reason. In general, investors are dumping the US currency on concerns about economic growth and the absence of a new coronavirus stimulus package.

The Union hasn’t published relevant data, while the US has just released upbeat housing-related data. Building Permits in the country increased 18.8% in July, while Housing Starts were up by 22.6%. The figures, however, fell short of underpinning the American currency.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The pair is trading around daily highs, and bullish. The 4-hour chart shows that it has accelerated its advance beyond ascendant moving averages, with the 20 SMA currently at 1.1850. Technical indicators head firmly higher at fresh over one-week highs, and with the RSI already in overbought levels. Nevertheless, there are no signs of upward exhaustion, favoring a bullish continuation ahead towards 1.1995, a relevant weekly high from May 2018.

Support levels: 1.1910 1.1870 1.1830

Resistance levels: 1.1950 1.1995 1.2040