EUR/USD Forecast: technically bearish, but data can change it all

The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0630, with the dollar under pressure during the Asian session, as sentiment turned sour with local share markets plunging after Toshiba unexpectedly delayed the release of its earnings report. The company said it expects to book a $6.3 billion write-down in its nuclear power business, due to cost overruns at its US unit and diminishing prospects for its atomic-energy operations. Further weighing on the dollar were Chinese inflation figures, much better-than-expected that sent the Aussie up towards the 0.7700 region.

In Europe, Germany released its January inflation figures, which matched market's expectations. Consumer prices rose by 1.9% year-on-year, and fell by 0.6% when compared to December. Also, the country released its Q4 preliminary GDP figures, showing that the economy grew by 0.4% in the last three months of the year, below the 0.5%, but above a previous downwardly revised of 0.1%. Compared to the last quarter of 2015, the economy grew by 1.2%, against the 1.7% expected or the 1.5% previous.

Still pending of release its the ZEW survey and EU GDP and industrial production figures, whilst in the US, FED's head Yellen semi-annual testimony before the Congress will gather all of the attention.

From a technical point of view, the upward potential remains limited in the EUR/USD pair, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price remains unable to advance beyond a bearish 20 SMA. In the same chart, technical indicators have bounced from near oversold readings, but remain within bearish territory. The pair has a strong resistance around 1.0660, the level to surpass to see it advancing further up to the 1.0700/20 region. Below 1.0590 on the other hand, 1.0565 and 1.0520 are the next supports and probable bearish targets in the case of renewed dollar's demand.

View live chart of the EUR/USD