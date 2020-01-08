EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1115

Risk-related sentiment leads the way, investors waiting for Trump’s words.

US ADP survey showed that the private sector added 202K new jobs in December.

EUR/USD bearish after breaking below a critical Fibonacci level.

The EUR/USD pair has fallen to 1.1119 during European trading hours, as the dollar resumed its advance after tumbling at the beginning of the Asian session. News that Iran launched a military attack on US military facilities in Iraq unwound panic, with safe-haven assets rallying and equities collapsing.

The pair remained under pressure, despite hopes of a deescalation of the Middle-East conflict after Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, declared that the country “took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defense,” adding they won’t seek escalation or war. In the US side, however, President Trump is set to offer a speech on the matter, sometime during the American morning, and it’s not clear if he will take retaliation measures.

Data added pressure on the pair, as German Factory Orders plummeted in November, down by 1.3% MoM and by 6.5% YoY, well below the market’s expectations of a bounce. The US ADP survey showed that the private sector added 202K new jobs in December, largely surpassing the 160K forecast, and sending the pair closer to 1.1100.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

Now trading at around 1.1110, the EUR/USD pair is bearish after breaking and accelerating below the 61.8% retracement of its late December rally. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is now below its 20 and 100 SMA, while the 200 SMA is flat at around the 1.1100 figure. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head sharply lower well into negative territory, supporting a bearish extension in the upcoming session, toward a strong static support level at 1.1065.

Support levels: 1.1100 1.1065 1.1020

Resistance levels: 1.1135 1.1160 1.1200