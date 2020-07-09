EUR/USD Forecast: Sustained move beyond mid-1.1300s paves the way for additional gains

- EUR/USD regained positive traction on Wednesday amid some renewed USD selling bias.
- The momentum lifted the pair beyond mid-1.1300s during the Asian session on Thursday.
- The technical set-up favours bulls and supports prospects for further appreciating move.
The US dollar failed to preserve the previous day's modest gains, instead came under some renewed selling pressure and assisted the EUR/USD pair to regain traction on Wednesday. Despite growing fears over a possible second wave of coronavirus cases, hopes of a swift economic recovery underpinned the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a positive mood in the equity markets, which, in turn, weighed on the greenback's relative safe-haven status.
On the other hand, the shared currency shrugged off concerns that the Eurozone economy could be headed for a deeper recession. In fact, the European Commission – in the Summer Economic Forecasts released on Tuesday – projected that the EU economy will shrink by 8.3% in 2020 and recover less, by 5.8% in 2021. This marked a further downward revision from the previous month's estimates, forecasting a 7.4% contraction in 2020 and a rebound of 6.1% in 2021.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, bullish traders further took cues from some optimistic comments by the ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos about the prospects for economic growth in the region. de Guindos said that the incoming economic data has been relatively less bad than what was expected just a few weeks ago and the economy may have shrunk less than the 13% forecast by the European Central Bank during the three months to June.
The pair settled near the top end of its daily trading range and finally broke through a key barrier near mid-1.1300s, hitting near one-month tops during the Asian session on Thursday. The Eurozone economic docket features the only release of German Trade Balance figures. From the US, the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data might influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on Thursday.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, a convincing breakthrough the triple top resistance near the 1.1350 area has paved the way for a further near-term appreciating move. Bulls might now aim to reclaim the 1.1400 mark, above which the stage seems set for a move towards retesting YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide back below mid-1.1300s might now be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit any further downside near the 1.1300 mark. That said, some follow-through selling might still drag the pair towards a symmetrical triangle resistance breakpoint, now turned support near the 1.1250 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside favored as cost of borrowing in risky Eurozone nations tanks
EUR/USD is gathering upside steam with the cost of borrowing for Eurozone's riskiest countries falling to levels last seen before the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. Fiscal integration would bode well for the shared currency.
GBP/USD: Bulls cheer broad US dollar weakness above 1.2600
GBP/USD refreshes three-week high while extending the latest pullback from 1.2600. US dollar remains on the back foot amid virus outbreak, tussle with China. Brexit-positive signals, Chancellor Sunak’s effort to refuel the economy favor the Pound bulls.
Gold: A break above $1820 to open doorway to heaven
Having reached the highest level since September 2011 at $1818.17 on Wednesday, gold has entered a phase of bullish consolidation before witnessing a fresh leg higher. Technically, the path of least resistance is to the upside on a decisive break above the critical $1820 level.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Employment is up, why are claims not down?
Claims forecast to slip to 1.375 million from 1.427 million. The unexpected recovery in May and June payrolls has not dented the new unemployment claims flowing into the Labor Department where the four-week average has yes to drop below 1.5 million.
WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15
WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.