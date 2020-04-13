EUR/USD Forecast: Sustained move beyond mid-1.0900s to pave the way for additional gains

A subdued USD demand, EU's €540 billion stimulus package extended some support to EUR/USD.

Bulls failed to capitalize on the move beyond mid-1.0900s amid holiday-thinned liquidity conditions.

Persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic likely to cap the upside.

The EUR/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses and consolidated near the top end of its weekly trading range amid a subdued action on Good Friday. The US dollar remained depressed in the wake of the Fed's announcement on Thursday to provide up to $2.3 trillion of additional loans to support the economy. The shared currency was further supported by the fact that the EU finance ministers agreed on a €540 billion package to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the positive factors, holiday-thinned liquidity conditions held investors from placing fresh bullish bets and eventually kept a lid on any further positive move for the major. Market participants also preferred to wait for additional signs that the pandemic may be reaching its peak soon in the United States and Europe. The pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday uptick beyond mid-1.0900s and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day, forming a Doji candlestick on the daily chart.

The pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Monday. China reported the highest number of new daily cases in nearly six weeks and fueled fears about the second wave of COVID-19 outbreak. The market concerns were evident from the risk-off tone in the equity markets, which helped revived the greenback's perceived safe-haven demand and kept the bulls on the back-foot. With most major European markets closed on account of Easter Monday, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment will continue to play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum on the first day of a new trading week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, bulls are likely to wait for some follow-through buying, possibly beyond 50-day SMA near the 1.0965-70 region, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move towards reclaiming the key 1.10 psychological mark. Above the mentioned handle, the pair is likely to accelerate the momentum further towards challenging its next major hurdle near the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the 1.1060 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback is likely to find decent support near the 1.0900 round-figure mark, which if broken might prompt some technical selling. The pair then might head towards testing an intermediate support near the 1.0850-30 region before eventually breaking below the 1.0800 level, towards testing the 1.0775-75 support area.