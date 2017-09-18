EUR/USD Forecast: sustained move beyond 1.20 handle seems unlikely ahead of FOMC

The EUR/USD pair held with minor gains for the fourth consecutive session but remained below the key 1.20 psychological mark in a quiet trade during Asian session on Tuesday. A mildly weaker tone around the US Dollar, led by a modest retracement in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be only factor supporting the pair's uptick. The up-move, however, lacked any firm directional bias as investors preferred to remain on the sideline ahead of the big event risk - FOMC meeting and interest rate decision on Wednesday.

In the meantime, today's release of German ZEW survey would be looked upon for trading impetus during European trading session. From the US - housing market data, current account numbers and export/import price index, would also influence the pair's movement on Tuesday.

From a technical perspective, the pair's recovery from an important confluence support near the 1.1835-25 region could gain further traction once the 1.20 level is taken out. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a decisive break through the mentioned handle before positioning for any additional near-term up-move.

On a sustained break through the 1.20 mark, the pair is likely to accelerate the up-move towards 1.2030 intermediate resistance before eventually darting towards the 1.2100 round figure mark. On the flip side, immediate downside now seems to be cushioned by a support near 1.1930 level, marking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1662-1.2092 recent up-move. Subsequent drop below the 1.1900 mark could get extended towards 1.1870 level, 50% Fibonacci retracement level and also coinciding with the ascending trend-channel support.