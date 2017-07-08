EUR/USD Forecast: sustainable recovery needed beyond 1.1820
The EUR/USD pair has slowly, but steadily recovered part of the ground lost last Friday after the US NFP report, now struggling to extend its gains beyond 1.1800. The common currency is the best performer against the greenback, as all through the board, trading remains choppy and with major pairs around their Friday's closes. In the data front, European releases have been soft, with German industrial production down by 1.1% in June, against the 0.2% advance expected. When compared to a year earlier, it come at 2.4%, well below previous 4.8%. Additionally, the Sentix confidence index for the EU fell to 27.7 from previous 28.3 for August.
The US has little to offer, but a couple of Fed's speakers and minor reports on credit and labor market conditions, not enough to trigger interesting moves around the greenback.
Nevertheless, the pair keeps holding above 1.1800, although at this point, additional gains seem limited given that in the 4 hours chart, the pair is below a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are recovering slowly, but within negative territory. The immediate support is 1.1785, and as long as above it, the risk remains towards the upside, with further gains expected on a break above 1.1820, although limited for this Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.