EUR/USD Forecast: sustainable recovery needed beyond 1.1820

The EUR/USD pair has slowly, but steadily recovered part of the ground lost last Friday after the US NFP report, now struggling to extend its gains beyond 1.1800. The common currency is the best performer against the greenback, as all through the board, trading remains choppy and with major pairs around their Friday's closes. In the data front, European releases have been soft, with German industrial production down by 1.1% in June, against the 0.2% advance expected. When compared to a year earlier, it come at 2.4%, well below previous 4.8%. Additionally, the Sentix confidence index for the EU fell to 27.7 from previous 28.3 for August.

The US has little to offer, but a couple of Fed's speakers and minor reports on credit and labor market conditions, not enough to trigger interesting moves around the greenback.

Nevertheless, the pair keeps holding above 1.1800, although at this point, additional gains seem limited given that in the 4 hours chart, the pair is below a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are recovering slowly, but within negative territory. The immediate support is 1.1785, and as long as above it, the risk remains towards the upside, with further gains expected on a break above 1.1820, although limited for this Monday.

View live chart of the EUR/USD