EUR/USD forecast: Stuck in a familiar trading range ahead of Euro-zone CPI, US retail sales

The overnight dip to sub-1.10 levels turned out to be short-lived.

The prevalent USD selling bias helped limit any meaningful slide.

Final Euro-zone CPI/US retail sales data eyed for a fresh impetus.

The EUR/USD pair on Tuesday quickly reversed an intraday dip to levels just below the key 1.10 psychological mark and finally ended nearly unchanged for the day. A modest pickup in the US Dollar demand was seen as one of the key factors exerting some initial downward pressure on the major. The shared currency was further weighed down by softer German Zew survey, which showed growing expectations for a further deterioration of the German economic outlook.

Euro-zone CPI, US data in focus

Meanwhile, the Greenback failed to capitalize on the attempted bounce and prompted some aggressive intraday short-covering move around the major. The incoming positive Brexit headlines provided a strong boost to the British Pound, which coupled with improving risk sentiment, dented the USD's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through amid some cross-driven weakness stemming out of the ongoing slump in the EUR/GBP cross, warranting some caution for bullish traders.



The pair remained well within a familiar trading range through the Asian session on Wednesday as market participants now look forward to the final Euro-zone CPI print for some short-term impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of monthly retail sales data - might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair except that the overnight bounce reinforced support near a previous resistance breakpoint. However, bulls might still wait for a sustained move beyond last Friday’s swing high – around the 1.1060-65 region – before positioning for any further appreciating move.



The pair then could easily surpass the 1.1075-80 intermediate resistance, marking 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1412-1.0879 downfall, and reclaim the 1.1100 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards testing another confluence resistance near the 1.1140-45 region – comprising of 100-day SMA and 50% Fibo. level.



On the flip side, any slide back towards the 1.10 handle might continue to attract some dip-buying interest. Sustained weakness below the mentioned support might prompt some long-unwinding trade and accelerate the slide back towards the 1.0960-55 horizontal support.