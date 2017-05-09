EUR/USD Forecast: stuck around 1.1900 handle, Thursday’s ECB decision awaited

The EUR/USD pair extended its range bound price action around the 1.1900 handle and has failed to benefit from some renewed US Dollar selling bias. Against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions around the Korean peninsula, Tuesday's dovish speeches from various Fed officials weighed heavily on the greenback but did little to provide any fresh bullish impetus to the major. Reemergence of fresh selling pressure on every move beyond the 1.1900 handle clearly seems to suggest that traders are reluctant to place aggressive bets and prefer to remain on the sideline ahead of Thursday's ECB monetary policy decision.

Today's releases of the German factory orders data, Euro-zone retail PMI and US ISM non-manufacturing PMI is likely to be overshadowed by some repositioning trade ahead of the key event risk. Even the short-term technical picture points to extension of the pair's near-term range bound price action and hence, it would be prudent to wait for a decisive break in either direction before committing to the next leg of directional move.

Bulls would be eyeing for a strong follow through buying interest beyond 1.1920-30 hurdle, above which the pair is likely to dart towards the key 1.20 psychological mark with some intermediate resistance near the 1.1975-80 region marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement levels of 1.1662-1.2070 recent up-move.

On the flip side, weakness below the 1.1900 handle might continue to find strong support near the 1.1875-70 region, which if broken would turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 1.1800 handle before eventually dropping to 1.1775 intermediate level en-route 1.1740-35 strong horizontal support.