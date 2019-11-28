EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1004

EU November Economic Sentiment improved modestly, up to 101.3.

US holiday to extend into the weekend, little action expected this Friday.

EUR/USD confined to a tight range defined by Fibonacci levels, support at 1.0990.

The EUR/USD pair has extended its consolidative phase around the 1.1000 figure, as a holiday in the US exacerbated the ongoing lack of volume. The EU released the November Economic Sentiment Indicator, which came in better-than-expected at 101.3. However, Consumer Confidence remained unchanged at -7.2. The preliminary estimate of German November inflation missed the market’s expectations, as the CPI harmonized with the EU was down by 0.8% when compared to the previous month. The US didn’t release macroeconomic data.

This Friday, Germany will release October Retail Sales and November unemployment data, while the EU will release the preliminary estimate of November inflation, seen up by 0.9% YoY. Core annual CPI is seen ticking up to 1.2%. The US calendar will remain empty, with local markets set to close earlier.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is stuck around the 1.1000 level, and it seems unlikely it will leave the range defined by Fibonacci levels, 1.0990/1.1030. The short-term picture is neutral-to bearish, as, in the 4-hour chart, technical indicators head nowhere, the Momentum just below its mid-line and the RSI around 41. The 20 SMA has also lost directional strength, but remains below the larger ones, and limiting the upside.

Support levels: 1.0990 1.0950 1.0920

Resistance levels: 1.1030 1.1065 1.1110