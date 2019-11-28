EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1004
- EU November Economic Sentiment improved modestly, up to 101.3.
- US holiday to extend into the weekend, little action expected this Friday.
- EUR/USD confined to a tight range defined by Fibonacci levels, support at 1.0990.
The EUR/USD pair has extended its consolidative phase around the 1.1000 figure, as a holiday in the US exacerbated the ongoing lack of volume. The EU released the November Economic Sentiment Indicator, which came in better-than-expected at 101.3. However, Consumer Confidence remained unchanged at -7.2. The preliminary estimate of German November inflation missed the market’s expectations, as the CPI harmonized with the EU was down by 0.8% when compared to the previous month. The US didn’t release macroeconomic data.
This Friday, Germany will release October Retail Sales and November unemployment data, while the EU will release the preliminary estimate of November inflation, seen up by 0.9% YoY. Core annual CPI is seen ticking up to 1.2%. The US calendar will remain empty, with local markets set to close earlier.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is stuck around the 1.1000 level, and it seems unlikely it will leave the range defined by Fibonacci levels, 1.0990/1.1030. The short-term picture is neutral-to bearish, as, in the 4-hour chart, technical indicators head nowhere, the Momentum just below its mid-line and the RSI around 41. The 20 SMA has also lost directional strength, but remains below the larger ones, and limiting the upside.
Support levels: 1.0990 1.0950 1.0920
Resistance levels: 1.1030 1.1065 1.1110
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at 1.1000 in thin holiday trading
The EUR/USD pair is stuck around the 1.1000 figure, trading just above a critical Fibonacci support at 1.0990. US Thanksgiving pushed volumes to record lows, little expected for this Friday.
USD/JPY consolidates at 6-month highs
USD/JPY hovers some 10 pips below its multi-month high of 109.60, despite some tensions mountings between the US and China. Bulls eyeing the 110.00 level.
USD/JPY consolidates at 6-month highs
USD/JPY hovers some 10 pips below its multi-month high of 109.60, despite some tensions mountings between the US and China. Bulls eyeing the 110.00 level.
US Dollar Index sticks to daily gains above 98.30
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a bundle of its main competitors, is managing well to keep the business in the positive territory in the 98.35/40 band so far this week.
Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 region
Gold failed to capitalize on the early attempted positive move and has now drifted to the lower end of its daily trading range, well within the striking distance of two-week lows set on Tuesday.