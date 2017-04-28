EUR/USD Forecast: stuck ahead of US advanced Q1 GDP

The last day of the week is seeing the EUR/USD pair extending its consolidative phase around the 1.0900 figure, in spite a fulfilled macroeconomic calendar. So far, Germany released its March retail sales that came in better than expected, surging by 0.1% in the month and by 2.3% when compared to a year earlier. In the whole EU, the annual growth rate of the broad monetary aggregate M3 increased to 5.3% in March 2017, from 4.7% in February.

Also, Spain released a solid GDP estimate for the Q1, although French one was a miss. Still pending of release is EU preliminary April inflation but more relevant, US GDP for the Q1, alongside with Michigan Consumer sentiment index by the end of the day.

In the meantime, the American currency is mixed across the board, weaker against its European rivals, but stronger against commodity related ones, amid a more relaxed risk-related environment.

The 4 hours chart for the EUR/USD pair shows that the upward potential is limited, given that the price remains below its 20 SMA, around 1.0900, whilst the Momentum indicator stands flat below its 100 level, indicating no clear interest dominating the scene. The RSI indicator in the same chart aims higher around 57, favoring an upward extension on an acceleration through the mentioned 20 SMA.

The next strong resistance comes at 1.0950, the weekly high and the level to surpass to see a stronger upward momentum, with 1.1000 and 1.1045 being the next short term bullish targets. 1.0850 on the other hand is the immediate short term support, followed by 1.0820, the weekly low. Below this last, the downside potential will firm up, with scope to extend the decline to 1.0730, where the pair will finally fill the weekly opening gap.

View live chart of the EUR/USD