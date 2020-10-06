EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1801

ECB’s President, Christine Lagarde, expressed concerns about the economic recovery.

US Federal Reserve’s chief Powell to speak about the US economic outlook.

EUR/USD is technically bullish, as the greenback remains out of the market’s favor.

The EUR/USD pair is trading around the 1.1800 level, consolidating Monday gains. The pair eased towards a daily low of 1.1764 mid-European morning, following comments from ECB’s President, Christine Lagarde, who expressed concerns about the economic recovery, saying that she fears that instead of a V-shaped recovery, the rebound would be shakier. Nevertheless, the pair quickly recovered from such a low, to put pressure on the 1.1800 threshold.

Meanwhile, talks between House Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin about a US fiscal stimulus package continue. According to some reports, negotiations are going “very slowly,” although talks will continue later today.

In the data front, Germany published August Factory Orders, which came in better-than-expected, up 4.5% in the MoM and down 2.2% when compared to a year earlier. As for the US, the country published the August Trade Balance, which posted a deficit of $67.1B, worse than the expected $-66.1B. Later today, US Federal Reserve Chief Powell will speak about the US economic outlook at the National Association of Business Economics annual meeting.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is bullish in the short-term, although it’s unable to extend gains beyond the 1.1800 threshold. The 4-hour chart shows that it´s struggling with a mildly bearish 200 SMA, but above the shorter ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head firmly higher, approaching overbought readings. Further gains are to be expected on a break above 1.1810, the immediate resistance.

Support levels: 1.1765 1.1720 1.1670

Resistance levels: 1.1810 1.1850 1.1890