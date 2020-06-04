EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1235
- US employment data came in worse-than anticipated, weighing on the market’s mood.
- The ECB decided to increase its PEPP by €600 billion to support the economy.
- EUR/USD retains its bullish stance but it’s having a tough time to overcome 1.1260.
The EUR/USD pair reached a new multi-week high of 1.1263 early Thursday, to later stabilise around 1.1200 ahead of the ECB’s monetary policy announcement. Ahead of the event, market players retained their optimistic stance but paused high-yielding buying. Backing the upbeat mood, The German Merkel's coalition reached a deal on a €130 billion stimulus package, which consists of tax cuts and infrastructure spending. Also, US Retail Sales came in better than anticipated, down by 11.7% in April when compared to a year earlier.
The pair surpassed the mentioned high after the ECB added €600 billion in QE, but retreated as ECB’s head Lagarde began to speak, and the US published employment-related data. The central bank’s head acknowledged that the labour market is rapidly deteriorating and that the contraction is “significant,” although she added that activity is expected to rebound in Q3. The GBP forecasts for this year has been cut to -8.7%, while inflation was downwardly revised to 0.3% for this 2020.
In the US, job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers totalled 397,016 in May, down 40.8% from April. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 29 came in slightly worse than anticipated, printing at 1.87 million. More worrisome, the Continuing Jobless Claims for the week ended May 22 were up to 21.487 million.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
After hitting 1.1271, the EUR/USD pair is flat for the day, trading at around 1.1235. The short-term picture maintains the risk skewed to the upside, as the pair continues to develop above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have resumed their advances after correcting overbought readings. Nevertheless, the 1.1260 price zone is a tough resistance area that the pair needs to clear to be able to extend its gains.
Support levels: 1.1205 1.1160 1.1120
Resistance levels: 1.1260 1.1300 1.1340
