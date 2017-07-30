EUR/USD Forecast: struggling to break through ascending trend-channel barrier, EZ CPI in focus

The EUR/USD pair has been struggling to decisively break through a short-term ascending trend-channel resistance and now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase around 2-1/2 year highs. Friday's slightly better-than-expected German CPI print underpinned the shared currency, while fading prospects of any additional Fed rate hike action in 2017 has kept a lid on any meaningful US Dollar recovery. The advance US Q2 GDP report, released on Friday showed a strong consumer spending story but was largely negated by weaker employment cost index and the core PCE numbers.

At the start of a new trading week, traders would take cues from the flash estimate of Euro-zone CPI print for July, which is expected to show that the headline CPI rose 1.3% y-o-y as compared to 1.3% recorded in the previous month. Later during the NA session, the release of Chicago PMI and pending home sales data from the US would also be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.

With short-term technical indicators languishing around short-term overbought conditions, any disappointment from today's Euro-zone CPI release might prompt investors to take some profits off the table and drag the pair back towards its immediate support near mid-1.1600s. A follow through selling pressure has the potential to continue dragging the pair further towards the 1.1600 handle.

On the flip side, bulls would be eyeing for a sustained break through the ascending trend-channel resistance near, currently mid-1.1700s, which if conquered should open room for extension of the pair's strong bullish momentum even beyond the 1.1800 handle towards its next resistance near 1.1830 region.