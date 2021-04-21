EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2009
- Sentiment leads the way amid a scarce macroeconomic calendar.
- US MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended April 16 surged 8.6%.
- EUR/USD is neutral in the near-term as selling interest is absent.
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.2010, holding near a daily low of 1.1998. The dollar gained some ground amid the dismal mood extending through the Asian session, although the market’s sentiment improved a little as European traders sat on their desks. However, plummeting oil prices may take their toll on market’s today, as the black gold trades at its lowest in over a week, weighing on stocks and hence on sentiment.
A scarce macroeconomic calendar exacerbates risk-related trading. With the calendar almost empty, FX traders will have to look elsewhere for trading hints. The EU has not released macroeconomic figures, while the US published MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended April 16, which surged 8.6% after falling 3.7% in the previous one. There’s nothing else on the calendar today.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair offers a neutral stance in the near-term, with limited bearish scope. The pair stands a few pips below a bullish 20 SMA while holding well above the longer ones, with the 100 SMA about to cross above the 200 SMA. Technical indicators lack directional strength but develop within positive levels, indicating absent selling interest.
Support levels: 1.1985 1.1940 1.1900
Resistance levels: 1.2045 1.2090 1.2130
