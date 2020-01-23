EUR/USD remains confined well within this week's broader trading range.

Investors seemed reluctant to place any directional bets ahead of the ECB.

The EUR/USD pair continued with its good two-way price moves on Wednesday and remained well within this week’s familiar trading range around the 1.1100 round-figure mark. The pair initially added to the previous session's downtick and dropped to four-week lows amid concerns about US tariffs on EU car imports. It is worth recalling that the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to impose high tariffs on imports of cars from the European Union if the bloc doesn’t agree to a trade deal.

Meanwhile, a modest US dollar pullback extended some support and helped the pair to stage a late recovery from an intraday low level of 1.1070. As investors assessed the risk of the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, a recovery in the global risk sentiment weighed on the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart. The pair bounced around 30 pips from lows and finally settled with modest gains, recovering the previous session’s negative move.

The uptick, however, lacked any strong bullish conviction as investors seemed reluctant and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the highly-anticipated European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later this Thursday. The ECB is widely expected to leave key interest rates unchanged and hence, the key focus will be the strategic review – the first assessment of the central bank’s monetary policy in two decades. Investors will also keep a close eye on the post-meeting press conference, where the ECB President Christine Lagarde might provide some worthwhile hints about the path ahead and infuse some volatility around the shared currency.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much and the pair continues to show some resilience near the 1.1070-65 confluence support. The mentioned region comprises of 100-day SMA and the lower end of a near four-month-old ascending trend-channel, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. The pair then might accelerate the slide towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark before eventually dropping to test November monthly swing lows support near the 1.0980 region.

On the flip side, the 1.1115-20 region – nearing 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.0981-1.1239 positive move might continue to act as immediate support. Attempted moves beyond the mentioned hurdle might confront some resistance near 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.1140-50 supply zone ahead of 23.6% Fibo. level resistance near the 1.1175-80 region. Some follow-through buying might negate the near-term bearish outlook and lift the pair further beyond the 1.1200 handle, towards retesting late December swing high resistance near the 1.1240 region. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.1300 round figure mark en-route a resistance marked by the top end of a multi-month-old ascending trend-channel, currently near the 1.1320 region.