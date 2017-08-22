EUR/USD Forecast: struggled to build on descending channel break-out, EZ PMIs in focus

On Tuesday, the EUR/USD pair retreated around 70-pips from intraday highs beyond the 1.1800 handle after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index marked a third consecutive month of decline in August and dropped to the lowest level since October 2016. Adding to this, thin possibility of a third Fed rate hike action in 2017 helped the US Dollar to stage a smart recovery and further contributed to the pair's profit-taking slide. The selling pressure, however, seems to have abated for the time being as investors seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the much awaited Jackson Hole Symposium, where comment by the Fed Chair Janet Yellen and the ECB President Mario Draghi would help determine the pair's next leg of directional move.

In the meantime, today's scheduled speech by the ECB President Mario Draghi might also trigger a fresh bout of volatility around the EUR pairs during early European trading session. On the economic data from, the flash Euro-zone PMI prints and new home sales data from the US would also be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus.

From technical perspective, the pair failed to gain a foothold above a descending trend-channel resistance, near the 1.1800 handle, which now seems to point towards possible occurrence of a fake-out. Hence, a follow through weakness below mid-1.1700s could lead to further price decline, initially towards the 1.1700 handle en-route the descending trend-channel support near the 1.1630-20 region.

Alternatively, a sustained move back above the 1.1800 handle, leading to a subsequent strength beyond the 1.1825-30 region, now seems to pave way for resumption of the pair's near-term bullish trajectory. Momentum above the mentioned hurdles has the potential to continue boosting the pair even beyond the 1.1900 handle towards its next hurdle near 1.1965 level en-route the key 1.20 psychological mark.