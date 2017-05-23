EUR/USD Forecast: strong EU data support a bullish breakout of 1.1300

The EUR/USD pair consolidates near its 2017 high, having extended it by a few pips this Tuesday, up to 1.1267 with the European opening. Strong growth figures keep the pair nearby, although failed to trigger fresh gains, offset by strong gains in local share markets. May preliminary Markit PMIs came in line with previous ones, with manufacturing up to 57 from previous 56.7, but the services one down to 56.2 from previous 56.4. The composite PMI came in at 56.8, unchanged from April's final reading, but above the 56.6 expected. Also, the German IFO survey beat expectations, with the Business Climate up to 114.6 from a previously revised 113.00, with strong advances in expectations and the assessment of the current situation.

The calendar will be quite busy also in the US session, with flash manufacturing PMIs, New Home Sales, and a couple of Fed's speakers standing out. And while US latest weakness has more to do with political woes than with data, the fact is that softer readings released over the last couple of months have contributed to the USD decline. Therefore, worst-than-expected numbers will likely fuel the EUR/USD advance.

From a technical point of view, the limited upward momentum is not enough to suggest the pair will change course, but otherwise that investors are waiting for another reason to keep on selling. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have corrected modestly from overbought levels, and are currently attempting to regain the upside. The 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope, now providing a dynamic support near 1.1190.

An upward acceleration should lead to a test of 1.1300, the high reached immediately after US elections last November, with a break above it opening doors for an advance up to 1.1340. Short term buyers are aligned at 1.1220, the immediate support, followed by the mentioned 1.1190. Below this last, the pair can correct down to the 1.1140/60 region, where buying interest should return.

