The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1799 and currently trades in the 1.1780 price zone. The 4-hours chart shows that the price keeps hovering around a mildly bearish 20 SMA, while the longer ones hold above the current level. Technical indicators remain within negative levels, without directional strength. Also, the pair keeps meeting sellers around the roof of a daily descendant channel coming from June 25. Overall, the risk is skewed to the downside, although the pair would need to break below the monthly low at 1.1751 to become attractive to bears.

Data coming from Germany added to the EUR weakness. The German July IFO Business Climate came in at 100.8 contracting from 101.7 and below the expected 102.1, as expectations and the assessment of the current situation deteriorated. The US will publish June New Home Sales.

Movements across the FX board are limited, as investors await US first-tier events spread through the week. Durable Goods Orders and Consumer Confidence will be out on Tuesday, the Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday, while on Thursday, the focus will be on the preliminary estimate of the Q2 Gross Domestic Product.

The EUR/USD pair is up this Monday, although struggling to recover the 1.1800 level. However, the greenback´s decline is limited amid a souring market’s mood. Government bonds are on the rise, taking yields sharply down. European equities navigate the red, trimming early gains and dragging Wall Street’s futures lower.

