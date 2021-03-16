EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1935

Economic Sentiment improved in Germany and the EU, according to the ZEW Survey.

US Retail Sales missed expectations in February, down by 3% MoM.

EUR/USD is technically neutral, trapped between Fibonacci levels.

The EUR/USD pair trades marginally higher in another dull day, confined to a tight 40 pips range ever since the day started. The dollar weakens against most major rivals, as US Treasury yields are soft. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note pierced the 1.60% level but hovers around it ahead of Wall Street’s opening.

Germany published the ZEW Survey on Economic Sentiment, which improved in March to 76.6, beating expectations. For the whole EU, the index printed at 74, also better than anticipated. In the US, Retail Sales were a big miss, contracting by 3% in February, although January reading was upwardly revised to 7.6% from 5.3%, partially offsetting the negative headline. The report had a limited impact on the FX board as investors await the Federal Reserve announcement.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair offers a neutral-to-bearish stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it keeps developing below a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators lack clear directional strength right below their midlines. The longer moving averages maintain their bearish slopes above the current level. Still, the pair is trading within Fibonacci levels and would need to clear either 1.1885 or the 1.1970 price zone to find directional strength.

Support levels: 1.1885 1.1840 1.1790

Resistance levels: 1.1970 1.2010 1.3060