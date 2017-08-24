EUR/USD Forecast: still waiting, but not for long

The EUR/USD pair is confined to a tight trading range around 1.1800, retreating from the 1.1820 region tested late Wednesday, but only marginally, as solid growth figures released earlier this week gave the common currency some support. The advance is being caped by cautious ahead of the upcoming Jackson Hole speeches from Draghi and Yellen, scheduled for this Friday, and selling interest around the mentioned high, as the pair has been unable to advance beyond it for the last two weeks.

The European macroeconomic calendar had little to offer today, with minor releases from France and Spain that hardly move the market. In the US, Existing Home Sales for July will gather all of the attention after the US opening, as housing data has been mostly disappointing these last few months, adding to dollar's bearish case. The US will also release its weekly unemployment claims data.

The pair retains the neutral stance short term according to the 4 hours chart, trading right above converging 20 and 100 SMAs at 1.1780, while technical indicators reverted Wednesday's momentum and now hover directionless around their mid-lines. Monday's low of 1.1730 is still the key support, as a break below it should favor a slide towards the 1.1680/90 price zone, where selling interest has been quite strong these last few weeks.

Above 1.1820/30, the next resistance comes at 1.1860, the level to surpass to confirm a firmer recovery towards 1.1909, the yearly high set earlier this month.

View live chart of the EUR/USD