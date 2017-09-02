EUR/USD Forecast: still unable to find direction

The EUR/USD pair is trading flat daily basis, a few pips below the 1.0700/10 resistance area broken last Tuesday, but with the dollar soft across the board. There's not much going on in the FX board, except from a notable Pound strength. Indexes are also trading flat these last few days, but commodities are up, particularly base metals. Uncertainty coming from the US and political woes in Europe are keeping investors clueless on where to go.

In the data front, Germany released its December trade balance data, showing a lower-than-expected surplus of €18.4B from a previously revised €21.8B. Imports in the month were unchanged, but exports plunged by 3.3%. For the whole 2016, exports increased by 1.2%, while imports by 0.6%, exceeding 2015 figures. In the US, the macroeconomic calendar will remain light, with weekly unemployment claims data, wholesale inventories and a couple of FED's members speeches.

From a technical point of view, the upward potential remains limited, with the pair contained by the mentioned Fibonacci resistance, whilst in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA presents a sharp bearish slope after crossing below the 100 SMA, slightly above the 1.0710 region. Technical indicators in the same chart head higher, but remain within bearish territory, indicating limited upward momentum.

At this point, the pair needs to accelerate through the 1.0713 high posted last Wednesday, to gather some upward strength and advance up to 1.0750/70. Gains beyond this last level seem unlikely, but the next resistance is the 1.0800/40 price zone.

The pair has an immediate support at 1.0640, this week low, with a break below pointing to a bearish extension towards 1.0590/600, while below this last, 1.0565 comes next.

View live chart of the EUR/USD