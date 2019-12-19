EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1117

Risk sentiment took a turn for the worst ahead of Wall Street’s opening.

US data missed the market’s expectations, fuels the dismal mood.

EUR/USD rangebound, turning bearish in the short-term.

The EUR/USD pair eased from a daily high of 1.1143 and nears 1.1108, its daily low, ahead of Wall Street’s opening. Major pairs are seeking a clear direction, with the dollar now strengthening in the short-term, although confined to tight and familiar ranges.

Risk-off took over the markets mid-London session, with safe-haven gold and yen up and US indexes poised to open lower. The ongoing political uncertainty, formed by a mixed bag of US-China trade deal uncertainty, fears of a hard Brexit, and Trump’s impeachment, fuels the dismal mood.

The EU macroeconomic calendar remained empty this Thursday, while the US has just published the Philly Fed Manufacturing Survey, down to 0.3 in December, far below the expected 8 and the previous 10.4, and weekly unemployment claims, which came in at 234K for the week ended December 13, worse than anticipated. Still pending of release are Existing Home Sales, foreseen down by 0.2% in November.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair remains vulnerable, trading between Fibonacci levels. The short-term picture, according to the 4-hour chart, indicates that the risk is skewed to the downside, as the pair is unable to recover above a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators are retreating from their midlines, gaining bearish traction. Renewed selling pressure below 1.1110 could open the door for a steeper decline toward 1.1065, a strong static support level.

Support levels: 1.1110 1.1090 1.1065

Resistance levels: 1.1150 1.1180 1.1220