EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1975
- The market’s mood is improving to the detriment of the greenback.
- November US ISM Manufacturing PMI is foreseen decreasing to 58 from 59.3.
- EUR/USD is holding on to its bullish bias near the year’s high.
The EUR/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 1.1925 as investors demand high-yielding assets, although the pair keeps trading below the 1.2000 threshold. Market players are hoping for an economic comeback amid progress in coronavirus vaccines. The latest company seeking approval for emergency use was Moderna, after reporting over 94% effectiveness.
Equities are up, providing additional support to the pair. Data wise, Germany published November employment figures. The unemployment rate contracted to 6.1% better than anticipated, while the number of unemployed people decreased by 39K. Markit published the final readings of its November Manufacturing PMIs. The German one was downwardly revised to 57.8 from 57.9, while the one for the EU resulted in 53.8 from a previous estimate of 53.6. The Union unveiled the preliminary estimate of November inflation, which contracted by more than anticipated, resulting in -0.3% YoY.
The American session will bring the final US Markit Manufacturing PMI and the official ISM index. Also, US Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, will testify before the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading near its daily high, maintaining its bullish bias. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair tried to pierce a bullish 20 SMA but quickly recovered above it. The longer moving averages keep heading north below it. Technical indicators, however, lack directional strength below intraday highs but remain near overbought readings.
Support levels: 1.1960 1.1920 1.1880
Resistance levels: 1.2010 1.2050 1.2090
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
