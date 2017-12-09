EUR/USD Forecast: still looking bearish short term

EUR/USD downward corrective movement found a short term bottom at 1.1945 this Tuesday, from where de pair is currently recovering some ground in an extension of quiet trading. The Asian session brought no fresher clues for currencies, beyond the approval of the Brexit bill that anyway affected little the Pound ahead of the release of UK inflation. Stocks continue trading in the green, while safe-haven remains under pressure, although high yielding currencies have pared their declines against the greenback, which continues having no strength of its own.

The EU has an empty macroeconomic calendar, while the US has some minor releases scheduled, being the most relevant the NFIB Business optimism index for August. Overall, the market will continue to trade on sentiment, but with a cautious tone ahead of heavier releases on Wednesday.

From a technical point of view, the pair retains a short term negative tone, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price remains below its 20 SMA which heads anyway higher, while technical indicators remain within bearish territory, although losing their downward strength.

An immediate resistance comes at 1.1980, but the pair would need to recover above 1.2030 to regain its upward strength, and attempt an extension up to the 1.2060/70 region. Below the mentioned low of 1.1945 on the other hand, the pair can extend its decline towards 1.1900 during the next sessions.

