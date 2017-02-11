EUR/USD Forecast: still lethargic around 1.1630

Trump's announcements and Nonfarm Payroll report awaited.

Weekly employment claims and quarterly wages in the US calendar.

The EUR/USD pair peaked for the week at 1.1671 early Asia but quickly retreated to level, back to its comfort zone around 1.1360, where it spent most of this week. The spike came after headlines indicate that the House Republicans delayed the rollout of their tax reform bill to today. There are some market talks that the delay was due by key differences within the GOP, but seems it will be announced today around the European close, ahead of Trump's decision on next Fed's head, which will come later in the US afternoon.

The EU just released its final October Markit PMIs, came mixed, with modest revisions from previous estimates. The German index was up to 60.6 from previous 60.5, but for the whole Union, it came at 58.5 from previous 58.6. In the US, and beyond Trump's announcements, the focus will be on weekly claims figures and Q3 nonfarm productivity and unit labor cost, relevant ahead of the US NFP report this Friday.

Technically, the pair continues with nothing to offer at the current level, maintaining a neutral stance according to the 4 hours, as the price is hovering around a Fibonacci retracement and its 20 SMA, while indicators lack directional strength and stand within neutral territory. Today's announcements may rock the boat a bit, but the most likely scenario is that investors will wait for Friday's Nonfarm Payroll release.

As commented on previous updates, the 1.1660/70 region is the key resistance, with a break above probably favoring additional gains towards 1.1710/20. To the downside, 1.1600 is the immediate support, ahead of October low of 1.1574.

