EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0980

US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 41.5 in April, the worst contraction on record.

Mounting tensions between the US and China weighed on the market’s mood.

EUR/USD mildly positive needs to clear the 1.1000 psychological threshold.

The EUR/USD pair hit 1.1018 on Friday but retreated ahead of the close to end the week with substantial gains at 1.0980. The greenback remained under selling pressure, following the lead of equities and despite a better than anticipated April ISM Manufacturing PMI, which came in at 41.5, down fro the previous 49.1 but above the expected 36.9. The Markit Manufacturing PMI for the same month was downwardly revised to 36.1 from 36.9.

Wall Street closed in the red, as the market’s sentiment took a turn to the worse after US President Trump menaced to impose new tariffs on China, accusing the country from miss-handling the coronavirus outbreak. Earnings reports added to the sour mood as Amazon’s first-quarter profit missed expectations. Apple’s earnings beat expectations, but revenue growth remained flat.

This Monday, Markit will publish the final versions of the Union manufacturing PMIs, while the EU will release the May Sentix Investor Confidence, foreseen at -30 from -42.9 previously. The US will publish the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index and March Factory Orders.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows that despite technical indicators entered positive territory, market players are reluctant to push it much further, as the pair was rejected from a bearish 100 DMA, while the RSI lost directional strength at around 56. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the upside, as technical indicators turned flat well above their midlines, while the pair develops above all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA is advancing below the larger ones, although the medias MAs confined to a tight range.

Support levels: 1.0940 1.0900 1.0865

Resistance levels: 1.1020 1.1050 1.1085