EUR/USD Forecast: still confined to a tight range

The EUR/USD pair extends its consolidative phase this Thursday, unable to leave the 1.0710/70 range set at the beginning of the week. The positive mood among investors persists, as Asian shares rose, whilst European ones extended their Wednesday advances to fresh multi-year highs. Data coming from EUR continued to be supportive, as German´s CFK Consumer confidence survey is up to 10.2 for February, from 9.9 in January.

The US will release a good number of macroeconomic figures today, including weekly unemployment claims, the Markit Services and Composite PMIs, and New Home sales, although markets may choose to keep on waiting until Friday, when the US will release its first reading of Q4 GDP.

From a technical point of view, the pair maintains the neutral-to-bullish bias, as despite technical indicators lack directional strength around their mid-lines, the moving averages keep heading north, whilst the price stands above the key Fibonacci support at 1.0710. As commented on previous updates, it will take a downward acceleration below this level to see the pair extending its decline down to 1.0660 first, and towards 1.0620 later on the day.

The upside continues to be capped by a bearish 100 SMA at 1.0770, the level to surpass with momentum to confirm an upward continuation towards the 1.0800/40 price zone.

