Current Price: 1.1289

EUR/USD retreats after reaching 1.1350, the trend remains bullish but seems overextended.

Coronavirus fears and central bank action will likely drive financial markets.

EUR/USD climbed to the highest level since June on Friday at 1.1351 and then pulled back, closing the week slightly below 1.1300. Over the week it rose 250 pips and during the last two, gained 450 pips, making a dramatic recovery from near 1.0800, the lowest since April 2017. Initially, expectations of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve triggered the rally and later, on Tuesday, the US central bank shocked markets with a 50bps emergency rate cut that boosted the pair further. Markets are pricing more action from the Fed but the top-tier event of the week is the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. Volatility will likely continue to be above average, and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak continue to play a crucial role.

German manufacturing data for January is due on Monday. In the US, the only two relevant reports over the week will be inflation on Wednesday and Consumer Confidence on Friday. Data reports may be irrelevant for the moment as market participants focus on coronavirus-related growth concerns. Expectations ahead of Thursday’s ECB meeting will also affect the euro.

Short-term technical outlook

After having the biggest weekly jump in more than three years, EUR/USD might be due for a consolidation. Still, as panic continues to dominate markets, high volatility could spark sharp moves anytime. From a technical perspective, the pair maintains the bullish tone. The RSI and Momentum in the weekly and daily charts are at overbought levels, but still headed north. Friday’s close far from the peak offers a sign of some exhaustion in the rally of the euro, suggesting the pair may take a breather before next move.

If the bearish correction that started on Friday goes on, the immediate support stands at 1.1245 and then comes the strong 1.1200 (uptrend line, horizontal level and the 20-SMA in four-hours chart). A slide below 1.1200 would point to a stronger US dollar. On the other hand, if the euro rises above 1.1330, it could test recent highs around 1.1350. The 1.1350 contains the 100 and 200-SMA in the weekly chart, so it is expected to continue to offer strong resistance. A break higher would clear the way toward 1.1400.



Support levels: 1.1245 1.1200 1.1140

Resistance levels: 1.1330 1.1350 1.1390

