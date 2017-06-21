EUR/USD Forecast: Steeper correction underway

The EUR/USD pair holds near the low set this Tuesday at 1.1118, but once again seems unable to attract interest at the beginning of the day. The absence of first-tier releases these days is partially to blame on this lackluster behavior, although the greenback has managed to appreciate against its European rival mostly on US trading hours ever since the week started, amid confident Fed officers supporting one more rate hike ahead. If something, Pound persistent weakness on Brexit-related jitters prevents the EUR to correct higher.

The US calendar has also been quite light, with only May Existing Home Sales figures scheduled for today, beyond the weekly EIA crude oil stockpiles report. Housing data in the US have disappointed steadily over the past few months, which means that a positive surprise will probably have a larger impact than a negative one.

From a technical point of view, the risk has turn towards the downside, with the pair holding at the edge of a cliff, barely above 1.1075, the lowest for these last five weeks. If the level gives up, there's room for a steeper downward move down to the 1.0900/50 region over the following days. Short term, the 4 hours chart, shows that the price is now struggling with the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run between 1.0569 and 1.1295 at 1.1125, as the price develops below its moving averages. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart stand flat, amid the lack of volume, but well into negative territory, also favoring a downward move.

Below the Fibo support, the mentioned 1.1075 comes as the next intraday support, ahead of the 1.1000/30 price zone. To the upside, the pair has sellers waiting in the 1.1160 region, while above it, the next line of sellers stands at 1.1220.

