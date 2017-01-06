EUR/USD Forecast: steady at May highs

The EUR/USD pair saw little action overnight, confined to the upper range of its May's range and above the 1.1200 level. The greenback is seeing a moderate advance, particularly against its European rivals, despite data coming from the region was encouraging, with manufacturing growth confirmed at six-year highs according to Markit PMIs´ reports.

Attention is now focused on US employment data as the country will release today its ADP report and weekly unemployment claims, relevant ahead of the NFP report tomorrow. The employment sector in the US has been the one more steadily growing, and the less concern to the Fed. Therefore, positive numbers will likely do little for the greenback in the current environment, but negative ones will weigh more, sending it back down across the board. The US will also release its final May PMIs.

The pair retains its positive tone despite the lack of momentum according to intraday charts, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is developing above bullish moving averages, whilst technical indicators hold well into bullish territory, although turning marginally lower. 1.1200 is the immediate support, followed by 1.1160. Below this last, the risk of a downward extension increases, but always as corrective as long as 1.1080 remains intact.

An upward extension above 1.1265, on the other hand, should indicate increasing demand, with the pair then poised to advance up to 1.1300 first, and 1.1345 later on the day.

