EUR/USD Forecast: stays in a range ahead of Thursday's ECB decision
The EUR/USD pair extended its sideways move and oscillated within a narrow trading range around mid-1.1700s through Asian session on Wednesday. Tuesday's upbeat Eurozone PMI numbers did provide a minor boost to the shared currency but were largely negated by the US economic data, showing services and manufacturing activity expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in October.
Meanwhile, persistent US Dollar buying interest, despite speculations over the appointment of the next Fed Chair, might continue to keep a lid on any meaningful up-move for the major. Traders now look forward to the German IFO survey and the US Durable goods orders data for some short-term impetus. The key focus, however, would remain on the highly anticipated ECB monetary policy decision, which would drive the shared currency in the near-term and eventually provide some fresh directional impetus for the major.
From a technical perspective, the pair on Tuesday failed just ahead of the 1.1800 handle and reaffirmed near-term range trade ahead of this week's key event risk. Hence, traders are likely to refrain from placing aggressive bets and wait for a fresh catalyst before positioning for the next leg of directional move.
Immediate resistance remains near the 1.1800 handle, above which a bout of short-covering could lift the pair towards a descending trend-line resistance near the 1.1830 region ahead of the 50-day SMA supply zone near the 1.1845-50 zone.
Alternatively, sustained weakness below 1.1725 area might turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.1700 handle and head towards testing an important horizontal support near the 1.1670-60 region, also coinciding with the 100-day SMA.
