EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0791
- The Euro Zone Q3 Gross Domestic Product was confirmed at -0.01% QoQ.
- The October United States Consumer Price Index was softer than anticipated, spurring risk appetite.
- EUR/USD trades at fresh two-month highs near the 1.0800 threshold.
The US Dollar kick-started the day on a soft footing but held within familiar levels against most major rivals as market players awaited news for United States (US) and Euro Zone data. The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.0730 following the release of EU figures. The Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was confirmed at -0.1% QoQ, as previously estimated, while the German ZEW Survey showed that the Economic Sentiment improved in November. The index hit 9.8 for the country, up from -1.1 in October, while for the EU, it resulted at 13.8 from 2.3 previous. On a negative note, the assessment of the current German situation missed expectations, resulting in -79.8.
The pair retreated modestly ahead of the following relevant figure, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), although the market was clearly betting against the Greenback. According to the official report, the index was unchanged on a monthly basis and up 3.2% YoY. The core annual reading printed at 4%, slightly below the previous 4.1%. Such figures diminished the odds of another rate hike in the US, immediately putting financial markets in risk-on mode. The EUR/USD pair jumped past the monthly high of 1.0755 and trades near the 1.0800 mark.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows a nice upward momentum, although with the pair stalling its rally around a mildly bearish 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA). The 200 SMA develops a few pips above the shorter one, while the 20 SMA gains bullish traction well below the current level. At the same time, technical indicators aim north almost vertically and at fresh multi-month highs, in line with a continued advance.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bullish case is even stronger. The EUR/USD soared after repeatedly meeting buyers around a flat 20 SMA, while the longer ones head north below it. Finally, technical indicators maintain firm upward slopes within overbought readings without signs of bullish exhaustion.
Support levels: 1.0755 1.0720 1.0685
Resistance levels: 1.0800 1.0840 1.0890
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
