EUR/USD Forecast: soft recovery, but still at risk of falling

The American dollar started the week firm against its major rivals, helped by a soft reading of the Japanese Q4 GDP, which sent the USD/JPY pair up to 114.16. The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.0611 during the Asian session, but bounced back ahead of London opening, trading now near a daily high of 1.0657.

Germany reported its January wholesale prices, up by 4.0% when compared to January 2016, and by 0.8% from 1.2% in December, and an expected 0.3%, another sign that inflation is picking up in the country, and the whole region. The macroeconomic calendar will be empty during the rest of the day, which means that surprise political headlines and stocks behavior will probably lead the way within currencies.

Technically, the 4 hours chart for the EUR/USD pair shows that the tepid recovery has not been enough to revert the ongoing bearish trend, as the price is being capped by a bearish 20 SMA, currently around 1.0660, whilst the 100 SMA stands around 1.0720, where the pair met selling interest a couple of times last week. Also, the Momentum indicator is heading modestly higher within negative territory, while the RSI indicator also bounced from oversold readings, but is losing upward strength below its mid-line, all of which indicates limited buying interest.

Should the dollar weaken further, a break above the mentioned resistance would lead to an advance up to the 1.0700/20 region where the pair also has a major Fibonacci resistance. Gains beyond this level seem unlikely at this point.

The pair bottomed at 1.0607 on Friday and at 1.0611 today, which means that it would take a break below the 1.0600 figure to see the bearish trend extending, targeting then 1.0565, the 23.6% retracement of the November/January decline.

View live chart of the EUR/USD