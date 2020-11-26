EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1915

The German GFK survey showed that consumer confidence contracted to -6.7 in December.

A long weekend in the US is likely to keep majors ranging this Friday.

EUR/USD maintains a positive bias despite the lack of follow-through.

The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1910 after hitting a fresh 2-month high of 1.1940 during London trading hours. Rising Asian equities provided support to the shared currency, although tepid German data and the soft tone of European indexes pushed it down from the mentioned high. Germany published the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, which contracted to -6.7 in December from -3.2 in the previous month, also missing the market’s expectations.

The ECB published the Minutes of its latest meeting, and the document showed that policymakers believe that the pandemic might have longer-lasting effects both on the demand side and on the supply side. Inflation is expected to remain negative for longer, while employment could contract further. The statement is no surprise as the central bank has begun to pave the way towards additional easing next December.

US markets were closed due to the Thanksgiving Holiday, and while Friday is not an official holiday, thinned trading is expected to extend into the weekend. The EU will publish the November Economic Sentiment Indicator, foreseen at 86.5 from 90.9.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has bottomed for the day at 1.1884, where the 20 SMA provides dynamic support in the 4-hour chart. The 100 SMA keeps advancing below the shorter one and above the 200 SMA. Technical indicators remain within positive levels, lacking clear directional strength. The risk remains skewed to the upside, although the pair needs now to advance beyond 1.1960 to accelerate its advance.

Support levels: 1.1880 1.1840 1.1790

Resistance levels: 1.1960 1.2010 1.2050