EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1820
- ECB left its monetary policy unchanged, policymakers not concerned about the exchange rate.
- Dollar strengthened as Wall Street resumed its slump on local woes.
- EUR/USD capped by relevant Fibonacci resistance level at 1.1850.
The EUR/USD pair soared this Thursday, and traded as high as 1.1917 in the aftermath of the ECB monetary policy announcement, as the central bank was as “hawkish” it could be within a pandemic context. As widely anticipated, the current monetary policy was left unchanged. There were modest revisions to growth and inflation figures for this year and the next ones, although the hot spot was the exchange range, as policymakers said that, while they are watching it, they don’t intend to start a war over it, somehow suggesting they won’t intervene.
And while recognizing the persistent uncertainty, Lagarde started her speech mentioning a strong rebound in macroeconomic activity, although noting that it’s still below pre-pandemic levels and adding that ample accommodative support is needed. The US, on the other hand, published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended September 4, which came in at 884K, worse than anticipated. The country also released August PPI which beat expectations but remained in the red at -0.2% YoY. This Friday, Germany and the US will publish their respective final August inflation figures.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair eased from the mentioned high to settle around 1.1820, trimming most of its intraday gains. The pair has topped for the day around the 61.8% of its latest daily slide from the year high at 1.1910, now trading below the 38.2% retracement of the same slide providing resistance at 1.1850. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators retreated from daily highs, but stabilized within positive levels. Overall, the bearish scope seems limited at the time being, yet the pair would need to overcome the daily high to have room to extend its advance towards the 1.2000 region.
Support levels: 1.1810 1.1760 1.1725
Resistance levels: 1.1850 1.1910 1.1950
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Depressed below 0.7300 as risk off extends
AUD/USD keeps losses from one-week high of 0.7340, signals second week of losses. Brexit pessimism, virus woes and Sino-American tussle offer background music to the bears. US CPI becomes the key data to watch, risk factors stay on the driver’s seat.
EUR/USD slips off 1.19 following EU-UK row, despite lax ECB approach
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, off the highs achieved after the ECB said it is not targeting the exchange rate. The euro is being dragged down by the intensifying Brexit crisis.
WTI consolidates Thursday’s losses above $37.00, ignores EIA inventories
WTI marks another pullback from $37.20, seesaws near three-month low. Saudi Aramco raises domestic fuel prices to compensate for overseas discount. EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change grew 2.032M for the week ended on September 04.
ECB: Confident but ready to calibrate
The ECB sprang no surprises in its first monetary policy meeting since the summer break, leaving its emergence bond buying program as well as its record low interest rates unchanged, in line with broader market expectations.
Gold: There has been a decent intraday break to the upside but the bulls are not in full control yet
As the dollar weakens slightly gold bugs are taking advantage to push the price of the yellow metal higher. The general risk sentiment in the stock markets today has been mixed but after a soft start to the EU session, US traders have managed to improve the mood.