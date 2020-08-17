EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1867
- Market players started the week with a cautious mood, concerned about the economic future.
- The macroeconomic calendar will be scarce for Europe and the US until the end of the week.
- EUR/USD keeps posting higher highs and en route to test the year high at 1.1915.
The EUR/USD pair slowly but steadily advanced this Monday, reaching a fresh one-week high of 1.1880 at the beginning of the US session. Investors kept dumping the greenback, amid persistent tensions between the US and China, and concerns about the coronavirus spread, not only in the US. The number of global cases keeps rising, with focus through all Europe and the US. Meanwhile, the market mood was sour, as Japan kick-started the week reporting its worst GDP on record, another consequence of the ongoing pandemic.
The macroeconomic calendar had little relevant to offer, as the US published the NAHB Housing Market Index, which improved to 78 in August from 72 in July, beating expectations. This Thursday, the macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce, with no reports coming from the EU. The US will publish July Housing Starts and Building Permits for the same month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair retreated from the mentioned high, ending the day with modest gains in the 1.1860 price zone. The 4-hour chart indicates that bulls are still in control of the pair despite the lack of bullish strength. In the mentioned chart, the pair is developing above bullish 20 and 100 SMAs, while technical indicators remain within positive levels, although with uneven directional strength. The Momentum indicator continues easing, now nearing the 100 line but still above it. A pullback towards the 1.1790 won’t affect much bull’s determination, but a break below it should signal a steeper decline ahead.
Support levels: 1.1830 1.1790 1.1740
Resistance levels: 1.1915 1.1950 1.1990
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1900
EUR/USD holds the higher ground above 1.1900 amid broad-based losses in the US dollar and cautious market mood. The dollar weakness is likely associated with the slump in the US Treasury yields.
Gold clings to gains near one-week tops, comfortably above $2000 mark
Gold gained follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The prevalent USD selling bias, sliding US bond yields remained supportive of the uptick. Reluctance to place aggressive bets might cap gains ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.3200, Brexit negotiations in focus
GBP/USD extends the advance toward 1.3200 amid persistent dollar weakness and Brexit optimism. The Cable rises for the fourth day in a row ahead of the key seventh round of EU-UK talks over post-Brexit ties.
Bitcoin over $12000 but needs to finish the job
Crypto market shows signs of fatigue, but no one ventures to open short positions. Extreme bullish sentiment weighs on the crypto market. Ripple could accompany the Bitcoin upwards if the bulls manage to keep control.
WTI remains mildly offered near $43.00 in Asia, eyes API data
WTI extends pullback from $43.23 to defy the previous day’s run-up. OPEC+ show readiness to follow the output cut amid demand uncertainties. API registered three consecutive inventory draws with -4.4M being the latest.